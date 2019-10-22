New Mexico & the Vietnam War: Portrait of a Generation MARY COHOEHow to Watch UsEducationEducation HomePBS KidsPBS Kids 24/7 ChannelPBS Kids AppsPBS Learning MediaPBS ParentsReady To LearnSciGirlsTeacherlineWhy Did You Become a Scientist?What it Takes: Careers in Health ScienceCommunityScience CaféLocal ProductionsArtisodes¡COLORES!ConnectMajesty of Music and MathMoments In TimeNew Mexico In FocusNew Mexico Veterans: Stories of ServicePainting TaosPublic SquareThe SandiasSpeak OutProduction ServicesUplink ServicesWestlink Program OffersMore Veteran Profiles Below | Back to New Mexico & Vietnam War Page Michael Naranjo Tom Baca Jane Carson Jake Lopez Hieu Doan Art Devargas Dotty Beatty Nu Nguyen Mary Cohoe Don Loftis