 Skip to content

New Mexico & the Vietnam War: Portrait of a Generation

JANE CARSON

Through The Lens

Photos of and by Jane Carson

Jane's Story

Letters Home

Jane Carson's letters to her loved ones during the war

POEM (untitled)

Notes From War

Select pages from Jane Carson's diary during her service

More Veteran Profiles Below   |   Back to New Mexico & Vietnam War Page

Michael Naranjo

Tom Baca

Jane Carson

Jake Lopez

Hieu Doan

Art Devargas

Dotty Beatty

Nu Nguyen

Mary Cohoe

Don Loftis