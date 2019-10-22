 Skip to content

New Mexico & the Vietnam War: Portrait of a Generation

JAKE LOPEZ

Through The Lens

Photos by Jake Lopez

Jake's Story

More Veteran Profiles Below   |   Back to New Mexico & Vietnam War Page

Michael Naranjo

Tom Baca

Jane Carson

Jake Lopez

Hieu Doan

Art Devargas

Dotty Beatty

Nu Nguyen

Mary Cohoe

Don Loftis