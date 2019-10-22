Jake Lopez

Well I just graduated from high school. My Dad had a farm and he had us working all the time. Pretty much for the board and meals. I visited with an uncle living in Santa Fe who was in the Navy. He told me, "Well, why don't you join the Navy and see the world?" I really hadn't given it much thought. All I knew is that I had to get out from the ranch and have my own world, my own thing going.



I joined. I guess I really wasn't paying attention or I can't recall that there was a war going on at that time. After basic training, my orders were to report to San Diego to a destroyer. About ten days later we're going to Westpac. They never really said Vietnam 'till I finally asked one of my buddies. I just figured well okay that's, that's where they want me, and I'll serve my time.