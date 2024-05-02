Free Program Offer:

Our Land: Ancestral Connections

OLAC 000

P577108-001

1 x 30m

Program Description:

In 2016, the Pueblo of Santa Ana paid more than $30 million to buy back some of their own ancestral lands, Tamaya Kwii Kee Nee Puu. In a special, Our Land explores this effort, through which the pueblo unites traditional knowledge and western science, preserves their cultural heritage, and protects the future.

Length: 25:20

Available to View at:

https://www.pbs.org/video/our-land-ancestral-connections-2lxgvq/

Rights: Unlimited Broadcast from June 1, 2024 through June 1, 2027

Cleared for Livestreaming concurrent with On-Air Broadcast

Local Underwriting: Cleared

Feed Date/Schedule: Available for download via sIX starting May 25, 2024

Production Format: HD-Base, Stereo, CC

Producing Agency: New Mexico PBS



Presenting Station: New Mexico PBS

Promotional Materials Contact: Michael Privett - MPrivett@nmpbs.org

Promos (:30, :60, 2:20) available at PBS Station Exchange

Press/Publicity Contact: Evy Todd - ETodd@nmpbs.org

Cost / Conditions: Free upon notification of intent to carry.