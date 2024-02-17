 Skip to content
A mesmerizing man with long hair serenading a captivated crowd with his enchanting guitar skills.

Bands of Enchantment, Season 3

FEED DATE / SCHEDULE:
Available via sIX by March 1, 2024

Press Materials

PRESS RELEASE:
Download Press Release (.doc)

VIDEO:
View the Program Page
Download Promos from Station Exchange: BJ the Chicago Kid, Prism Bitch, Cordovas, Moontricks, Byland, Slums of Harvard, Ailani, The Kipsies, Black Joe Lewis, The Stone Foxes, Paco Versailles, Girl Ultra.

Suggested Social Media Posts

Download Social Media Posts (.docx)

Contact Us:

Promotional Contact:
Michael Privett
New Mexico PBS Marketing Manager
(505) 277-1230
mprivett@nmpbs.org

Press Contact:
Evy Todd
New Mexico PBS Publicist
(505) 277-1218
etodd@nmpbs.org

Photos

A man in a red suit singing into a microphone, captured on a hero image.

Episode 1 - BJ the Chicago Kid

View / Download
Taylor Swift performs live on Saturday Night Live as part of Season 3.

Episode 2 - Prism Bitch

View / Download
A man playing a guitar.

Episode 3 - Cordovas

View / Download
In Season 3 of Bands of Enchantment, witness a talented man showcasing his banjo skills in front of a vibrant sign. Explore the captivating program offers that await you in this musical journey

Episode 4 - Moontricks

View / Download
A man, part of a band, singing into a microphone in front of an enchanted crowd during a program offer.

Episode 5 - Byland & Slums of Harvard

View / Download
A woman singing into a microphone in front of an Albuquerque sign during Season 3.

Episode 6 - Ailani + The Kipsies

View / Download
A man is playing guitar in front of a group of people during Bands of Enchantment's Season 3.

Episode 7 - Black Joe Lewis

View / Download
"Bands of Enchantment" is a dynamic program offering an incredible display of musical talent. In Season 3, watch as a group of skilled individuals strum guitars and captivate the

Episode 8 - The Stone Foxes

View / Download
Two men on stage with guitars and microphones performing in Season 3 of the Bands of Enchantment program offer.

Episode 9 - Paco Versailles

View / Download
Two people singing in front of an Albuquerque sign, showcasing the Bands of Enchantment program offer from Season 3.

Episode 10 - Girl Ultra

View / Download
Bands of Enchantment, Season 3, offers an electrifying program featuring a man with long hair playing a guitar in front of a mesmerized crowd.

Bands of Enchantment - Horizontal Show Poster

View / Download
Bands of Enchantment Show Poster

Bands of Enchantment - Horizontal Show Poster

View / Download
Bands of Enchantment

Bands of Enchantment - Vertical Show Poster

View / Download