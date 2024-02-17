Free Program Offer:

Bands of Enchantment

Season 3: Albuquerque Sessions

BOEN 301-310

Description:

Bands of Enchantment is an Emmy-winning international music television show based in New Mexico – The Land of Enchantment. The show features Grammy winning and nominated artists across indie, R & B, country, folk, LatinX, rock, blues, and more. For season 3 we took over the Historic KiMo Theatre in downtown Albuquerque, extending the stage into an epic dance floor. Additionally filming across Albuquerque at incredible locations like the National Hispanic Cultural Center’s Torreon or a mile high on the Sandia Tram. Join us as bands from all across the world descended on New Mexico! Bands of Enchantment: Albuquerque Sessions is made possible by the support of the City of Albuquerque, Visit Albuquerque, and Albuquerque Arts & Culture. Produced by Elkhorn Entertainment.

Production Format: HD-Base, Stereo, CC

Producing Agency: Elkhorn Entertainment Inc

Presenting Station: New Mexico PBS

National Underwriters: TBD

Local Underwriting: Cleared

Cost / Conditions: Free upon notification of intent to carry.

Feed Date & Schedule: Available via sIX by March 1, 2024

Rights: Unlimited Broadcast through February 28, 2027

Live Streaming: Cleared for Livestreaming concurrent with On-Air Broadcast

Promotional Material Contact:



Ken Peterson ken@elkhornent.com

Episode Order and Descriptions:

Episodes available to view at: https://www.pbs.org/show/bands-enchantment/

Episode 1: BJ THE CHICAGO KID

Kicking off season 3 is mega talent BJ the Chicago Kid! Grammy-nominated and Top 40 Billboard hitter BJ the Chicago Kid is an American singer and songwriter signed with Motown Records. Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, BJs has collaborated with the likes of Coco Jones, Vic Mensa, Chance The Rapper, Dom Kennedy, Freddie Gibbs, Ty Dolla $ign, Xzibit and, most recently, OG Maco, Joey Bada$$ and Hannibal. Burress.

Episode 2: PRISM BITCH

Prism Bitch is an award-winning band from Albuquerque, NM. Fresh off their US tour with indie legends Built to Spill and finishing a new album with producer Toshi Kasia (Foo Fighters, The Melvins), Prism Bitch tilts from one extreme to the next. Crushing it at festivals like Treefort and Rock City Fest and accumulating over 100k streams, Prism Bitch has crystalized an undeniable sonic rollercoaster sound. Crank up the volume for this incredible episode!

CONTENT FLAG

The artist’s name "Prism Bitch" is not censored in episode 2.

Episode 3: CORDOVAS

With two songs currently charting top 25 on country radio stations, Cordovas are an award winning American rock band from Nashville, Tennessee. Their latest full-length album, The Rose of Aces, is a work of wild poetry and wide-eyed abandon, set to a glorious collision of folk and country and good ole’ rock and roll.

Episode 4: MOONTRICKS

Based in the mountains of Western Canada, the nationally renowned electro-folk Moontricks draw inspiration from the ongoing cycles of the natural world. The band’s breakout hit “Home” has reached over 5 million streaming plays, and their tracks have been featured on Netflix, Fox, and more. They've joined international tours and festivals in Australia, Costa Rica, and across the USA, gaining a loyal following for their dynamic live shows, which feature a rotating assortment of guitars, keys, banjo, and vocals accented with original electronic elements. Tune in for this one-of-a-kind music experience!

Episode 5: BYLAND + SLUMS OF HARVARD

In this episode we combine two incredible New Mexican born and raised sounds. Kicking off with singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Alie Renee of Byland and then closing the episode with higher then high energy as Albuquerque’s own Slums of Harvard bring the FIRE!

Episode 6: AILANI + THE KIPSIES

In this episode we combine two great New Mexican artists. We begin with a solo performance from the incredible artist Ailani – a young Santa Clara Pueblo musician who crafts a melodic tapestry of love, identity, and human nature through her fantastical dreamy sounds. We then close the episode with a kaleidoscope of Americana and beauty as Albuquerque’s own, The Kipsies, take the stage.

Episode 7: BLACK JOE LEWIS

Black Joe Lewis is an American blues, funk and soul artist influenced by Howl’n Wolf and James Brown He formed Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears in Austin, Texas, in 2007. In March 2009, Esquire listed Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears as one of the "Ten Bands Set to Break Out at 2009's SXSW Festival”. He has since gone on to tour the world. Turn it up, stomp your feet, and get ready for this awesome episode.

Episode 8: THE STONE FOXES

The Stone Foxes are an indie rock sensation from San Francisco. Their music has been featured in the Academy-Award-Winning film Free Solo and a variety of episodes of FX’s Son’s Of Anarchy. The band has also played Outside Lands, Voodoo Music Experience, SXSW, and has performed with artists such as The Black Keys, Cage the Elephant, and ZZ Top. Don’t forget to turn it up because this episode rocks!

Episode 9: PACO VERSAILLES

Paco Versailles is a collaboration between Vahagni and Ryan Merchant (Capital Cities). Their sound is a mix of Flamenco guitar + Disco - leaning electronic production and captivating vocals. A new genre they call Dancemenco. The name Paco Versailles was conceived while imagining a collaboration between their biggest influences, the legendary Spanish guitars Paco De Lucia and French Electronic artist Daft Punk and Air, both products of the Parisian Suburb of Versailles. Put on your dancing shoes for this one of a kind episode.

Episode 10: GIRL ULTRA

Singing lush, tender, R&B steeped in sensuality and caressed by slippery Latin, hip-hop, and jazz beats, Mexico City’s Girl Ultra is an undeniable talent. Her 2019's "Dame Love" (featuring Cuco) netted over a million-and-a-half views during its first two weeks and her irresistible set on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert pulls you in and leaves wanting more. She lights the stage on fire and is proudly our season finale!