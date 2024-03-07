"Hello, my name is Martin Bechtel and I’m a sophomore at UNM. I am double-majoring in Economics and Political Science with a concentration in International Affairs. My passions are sports and spreadsheets (not kidding, I'm a freak in the (spread)sheets). I grew up overseas, so I love traveling and meeting new people. My life goal is to use my skills to help people and have a positive impact on the world. One thing I love about NMPBS is the people and the positive impacts they have on the community. I’m thankful to have this opportunity to work and grow with such a great team here at NMPBS!"

