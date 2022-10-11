"Hello everyone! My name is Junko Featherston and I am a senior at UNM majoring in multimedia journalism and Japanese language. In August 21', I started out at KNME as a front desk assistant. Ever since January 22' I have been in the studio gaining experience in all aspects of TV production. Whether that be camera work, graphics, transcribing, audio engineering, etc... I've learned to love it all! I am grateful for the opportunities KNME has been able to give me. I am especially grateful for the people I work with and the mentorship I have access to!"

Back to Students