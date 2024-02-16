 Skip to content
A man and woman engaged in a conversation program at a table in a library.

Continuing the Conversation

FEED DATE / SCHEDULE:
Available via sIX on February 23, 2024

Press Materials

PRESS RELEASE:
VIDEO:
Suggested Social Media Posts

Contact Us:

Promotional Contact:
Michael Privett
New Mexico PBS Marketing Manager
(505) 277-1230
mprivett@nmpbs.org

Press Contact:
Evy Todd
New Mexico PBS Publicist
(505) 277-1218
etodd@nmpbs.org

Photos

Episode 1 - EUCLID’S OPTICS

Episode 2 - FAMILY DRAMA: FROM OEDIPUS TO OZU

Episode 3 - THE IDEAL COMMUNITY: THE ADVENTURE TO TRY

Episode 4 - PURSUING THE ETERNAL PRESENT

Episode 5 - THE PILLOW BOOK OF SEI SHŌNAGON

Episode 6 - WHAT IS FREEDOM AND HOW DO WE CULTIVATE IT?

Episode 7 - HOME AND HUNGER: THE CROSSROADS OF FOOD AND THOUGHT

Episode 8 - SOPHROSYNE: IN SEARCH OF MODERATION

Episode 9 - CAN A BOOK BE A FRIEND?

Episode 10 - LINCOLN’S NEW BIRTH OF FREEDOM

Episode 11 - THE THRILL OF LITERATURE – AND OF THE UNIVERSE

Episode 12 - THE FOOL’S PARADISE: TO WHERE DOES TRAVEL LEAD?

Episode 13 - SCIENCE AS A LIBERAL ART

Episode 14 - PRACTICING FOR DEATH: INTEGRATING MIND AND BODY

Episode 15 - THE CHALLENGE OF TRANSLATION

Episode 16 - VANQUISHING THE ENEMY: SPORTS, WAR AND SEMINAR?

Episode 17 - WE, THE TERRIBLE LISTENERS

Episode 18 - CAN WAR BE BEAUTIFUL?

Episode 19 - TO THINK OR TO DO

Episode 20 - SONNET 94: SHAESPEARE’S UNMOVED MOVER

Continuing the Conversation - Horizontal Show Poster

Continuing the Conversation - Vertical Show Poster

