Free Program Offer:

Bands of Enchantment, Season 4

BOEN 401 – 408

8 x 30m

Description:

The Emmy Award-winning music series, Bands of Enchantment, returns with a pulse-pounding fourth season that promises to be bigger and bolder than ever. Bringing together an eclectic mix of world-class bands from across the globe, this season takes viewers on a sonic journey, showcasing electrifying performances at the iconic Historic KiMo Theatre and other hidden gems across Albuquerque. Each episode captures the soul of the music, offering fans an intimate look at the artistry, the passion, and the magic behind the music. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of rock, indie, or alternative sounds, Bands of Enchantment is ready to reignite your love for live music. Prepare to be enchanted.

Production Format: HD-Base, Stereo, CC

Producing Agency: Elkhorn Entertainment Inc

Presenting Station: New Mexico PBS

Local Underwriting: Cleared

Cost / Conditions: Free upon notification of intent to carry.

Feed Date & Schedule: Available for download via sIX by March 1, 2025



Rights:

Unlimited Broadcast from March 1, 2025 – February 28, 2030 Cleared for Livestreaming Concurrent with On-Air Broadcast VOD: Same as Broadcast

Live Streaming: Cleared for Livestreaming concurrent with On-Air Broadcast

Promotional Material Contact:



Ken Peterson ken@elkhornent.com

Episode Order and Descriptions:

Episodes available to view at: https://www.pbs.org/show/bands-enchantment/

Episode 1: CIMAFUNK



Season 4 of BOE launches with a vibrant explosion of rhythm and groove as Grammy-nominated sensation Cimafunk takes center stage. Blurring the lines between funk, hip-hop, and Afro-Caribbean beats, Cimafunk redefines what it means to dance with soul. Inspired by musical titans like James Brown, George Clinton, and Prince, as well as Cuban legends Beny Moré and Juan Formell, Cimafunk brings a revolutionary fusion of sound that bridges cultures and eras. Filmed live at the historic KiMo Theatre and the Albuquerque Rail yards, this episode captures the electric energy of Cimafunk's performance, igniting the season with infectious rhythms and raw talent that will leave audiences captivated. Get ready to move as Cimafunk brings the funk revolution!

Episode 2: KEVIN HERIG

In this episode of BOE, Albuquerque’s very own Kevin Herig takes the stage, bringing his signature blend of heartfelt introspection and irresistible rhythms. A pillar of the city’s music scene since 2006, Kevin's journey from the frontman of Asper Kourt, a band lauded by MTV Music and The Food Network, to an acclaimed solo artist is nothing short of remarkable. Kevin’s music strikes a balance between the deeply personal and the universally relatable, exploring relationships, memories, and the human experience. Filmed live in the historic KiMo Theatre and among elephants at the Albuquerque Zoo, Kevin’s performance is a stirring journey into the soul of Southwest music. Prepare to be swept away by his emotional depth and musical brilliance in an unforgettable episode.

Episode 3: HOOKS & THE HUCKLEBERRIES + WILLAJAY

In this electrifying episode, two of New Mexico’s finest musical acts take the stage. First, Hooks & The Huckleberries, led by the charismatic Adam Hooks, deliver a fiery fusion of Americana, country, and roots rock, fresh off their acclaimed album For the Love of Whatever. Their gritty performances and poetic storytelling, promise a boot-stomping experience. Closing the night is Willajay, the alternative pop sensation fronted by Willa Edwards, whose genre-blending sound draws from disco, rock, metal, and hip-hop. Supported by her dynamic band, Willajay explores themes of grief and self-discovery with raw vulnerability and empowering energy, leaving audiences captivated.

Episode 4: THE FREE LABEL

In this must-see episode, Toronto-based sensation The Free Label brings their irresistible groove to the stage, delivering an explosive fusion of 70s disco, 90s R&B, and high-energy funk. This collective of six multi-instrumentalists and vocalists has taken the global music scene by storm with their breakout hit "All Night," headlining sold-out tours across Europe, North America, and Australia. Known for their electrifying performances at top Canadian festivals and for sharing stages with legends like T-Pain and Incognito, The Free Label’s vibrant sound and captivating stage presence have earned them international acclaim. Don’t miss their BOE debut, where they’ll ignite the night with infectious rhythms and an energy that promises to leave audiences dancing long after the show ends!



Episode 5: DUST CITY OPERA

Get ready for a genre-defying musical journey as Dust City Opera takes the BOE stage. Formed by frontman and songwriter Paul Hunton, this alt-rock collective weaves together grunge, gothic country, punk, folk, and rock into a sound that’s as captivating as it is unique. Inspired by everything from existential anxieties and drunken holiday mishaps to the chilling works of Stephen King and R.L. Stine, Dust City Opera’s music is a mesmerizing blend of haunting beauty and raw power. With evocative lyrics and eclectic melodies, this performance promises an unforgettable experience filled with dark whimsy and electric energy. Don’t miss the chance to witness Dust City Opera’s spellbinding episode!

Episode 6: LAUREN RUTH WARD

Prepare for a night of raw power and poetic confessionals as Lauren Ruth Ward takes the BOE stage. Hailing from Baltimore and now a dominant force in LA’s rock scene, Ward's gritty, soulful vocals, and electrifying presence recall the spirit of Janis Joplin while offering fresh, innovative energy. With hits like the viral anthem “Messiah,” Ward fuses intimate storytelling with explosive, guitar-driven rock, creating a sound both timeless and fiercely original. Filmed live at the KiMo Theatre and at the Route 66 Diner, Ward brings her infectious energy and deep connection with audiences to the screen in this captivating episode.

Episode 7: ZINADELPHIA

In this captivating episode, prepare to be mesmerized by the powerhouse singer-songwriter Zinadelphia. Known for her soulful grooves and fierce sense of intuition, Zinadelphia’s music explores themes of self-growth, divine femininity, and empowerment, making her a standout voice in today’s music scene. Each performance is an electrifying experience, weaving powerful messages with an undeniable energy that commands attention. Don’t miss this unforgettable performance as Zinadelphia takes the BOE stage and invites audiences on a journey of strength and transformation.

Episode 8: UNCLE LUCIUS

For the Bands of Enchantment season finale, Austin's own Uncle Lucius takes the stage with a soul-stirring, genre-defying performance that seamlessly blends classic rock, blues, soul, and country into a distinctly Texan sound. Their platinum-certified anthem “Keep The Wolves Away,” a powerful tribute to resilience featured on the hit television series Yellowstone, has resonated with audiences far and wide. With critically acclaimed albums and unforgettable live shows at renowned festivals like South by Southwest and Austin City Limits, Uncle Lucius has solidified their status as legends in the music scene. Prepare to be captivated by their heartfelt sound as they close out the BOE season with an unforgettable performance!