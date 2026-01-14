Free Program Offer:

Bands of Enchantment, Season 2

10 Episodes

TRT 26:46

BOEN 201-210

Description:

Bands of Enchantment is an Emmy Nominated international music television show based in New Mexico – The Land of Enchantment. The show features Grammy winning and nominated artists in genres of indie, country, folk, LatinX, rock, and blues. For season 2 we transformed the downtown Albuquerque Rail Yards into an epic industrial sound stage extravaganza. Join us as bands from all across the world descended on New Mexico! Bands or Enchantment: Albuquerque Sessions is made possible by the support of the City of Albuquerque, Visit Albuquerque, and New Mexico True. Produced by Elkhorn Entertainment.

Production Format: HD-Base, Stereo, CC

Producing Agency: Elkhorn Entertainment Inc

Presenting Station: New Mexico PBS

Local Underwriting: Cleared

Cost / Conditions: Free upon notification of intent to carry.

Feed Date & Schedule: Available for download via sIX by April 1, 2026



Rights:

Unlimited Broadcast through March 31, 2031

LLS Rights: Cleared for Live streaming concurrent with On-Air Broadcast

VOD Rights: Same as Broadcast

Promotional Material Contact:



Ken Peterson ken@elkhornent.com

Episode Order and Descriptions:

Episodes available to view at: https://www.pbs.org/show/bands-enchantment/

Episode 201: Oliver Wood

Short Description: Oliver Wood is a mainstay of modern-day American roots music.

Long Description:

Oliver Wood is a mainstay of modern-day American roots music. The front man of the Wood Brothers, he's spent the 21st century blurring the boundaries between folk, gospel, country-soul, and Americana, earning an international audience and a Grammy Award-nomination along the way. As a solo artist, he continues that tradition while also shining new light on songwriting, guitar chops, and vocals.

Episode 202: Red Light Cameras

Short Description: Red Light Cameras are a show-stopping rock band out of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Long Description:

Red Light Cameras are a show-stopping rock band out of Albuquerque, New Mexico. This band packs a punch and always has the dance floor moving. The songs are catchy, the hooks infectious, and the beats will have you bouncing. It's all the pop you need with some serious garage rock edge to blow you away.

Episode 203: Rare Americans

Short Description: Rare Americans is a genre-blending indie sensation with over 250 million streams.

Long Description:

Rare Americans is a genre-blending indie sensation, their songs paired with narrative- driven animated videos have garnered the band their first top 100 Billboard album, over 250 million streams and and one million social media followers. Hailing from Vancouver BC, this band is blowing up.

Episode 204: Y La Bamba

Short Description: Y La Bamba is voice to the artistry of Americana folk and modern Chicana feminism.

Long Description:

With appearances on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert and LIVE on KEXP, this Portland based Latin indie alternative/experimental band is truly one of a kind. They’re latest album Ojos Del Sol was voted NPR’s Top 50 Albums. With over 250k monthly listeners on Spotify and millions of YouTube views – Y La Bamba is an incredible voice to the artistry of Americana folk and modern Chicana feminism.

Episode 205: Alex Maryol & Felix Y Los Gatos

Short Description: In this episode we combine two great New Mexican artists: Alex Maryol & Felix Y Los Gatos.

Long Description:

In this episode we combine two great New Mexican artists. From Santa Fe, Alex Maryol and his band join us to lay down some serious blues. Alex has opened for artists: Etta James, G. Love and Special Sauce, Bo Diddley Bonnie Raitt, Lyle Lovett, Leon Russell, and Blues Traveler. Followed up by the legendary Felix Y Los Gatos! They’ve shared the stage with Grammy-winner Dwayne Dopsie and Ozomatli.

Episode 206: Innastate & Side Montero

Short Description: A combination of a Native American reggae and indie/alt rock: Innastate and Side Montero.

Long Description:



In this episode we combine two great New Mexican artists. Innastate is a Native American reggae band dedicated to creating community through the positive messages and energy expressed in their music. Followed by the crushing indie/alt rock band with jazz influence hailing from Albuquerque, NM: Side Montero!

Episode 207: French Cassettes

Short Description: French Cassettes are a harmony-driven power-pop quartet force to reckon with.

Long Description:



Hailed by the SF Chronicle as "the best of San Francisco’s indie-rock scene”, French Cassettes are a harmony-driven power-pop quartet force to reckon with. Music filled with winding melodies that pop up unexpectedly but grab hold and don’t let go. With over 250k monthly Spotify listeners and recent appearances on Paste Magazine and Treefort Music Festival.

Episode 208: Zach Person

Short Description: American recording artist, Zach Person, is the new face of indie rock.

Long Description:

American recording artist, Zach Person, is the new face of indie rock. Emerging out of Austin, Texas, Person plays loud, raw, and connects with his music fans on a primal sonic level. Only 25 years old, Person has a swagger, talent and grit beyond his years. Kicking off his career at only 18, appearing on America’s Got Talent, Zach has gone on to record sessions with ACL and Audio Tree.

Episode 209: JT and the band

Short Description: JT and the band have been rocking and rolling for over a decade and crushing at festivals.

Long Description:

Dallas, Texas southern rock at its finest. Touring with likes of ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Kid Rock. JT and the band have been rocking and rolling for over a decade, crushing at festivals such as ACL, Bonnaroo, and SXSW. With over 4 million downloads and appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, including their music appearing on hit shows on HBO, FOX, and ABC – JT is an American mainstay rocker.

Episode 210: Flor De Toloache

Short Description: Grammy-nominated and Latin Grammy-winning band, Flor De Toloache, is not to be missed.

Long Description:

Having performed at the Kennedy Center, Coachella, and at NPR Tiny Desk Concert, this Grammy-nominated and Latin Grammy-winning band is not to be missed. Formed in New York City but hailing from across the globe these ladies are a show stopper and proudly our season 2 finale. Be sure to check out their new album out now produced by 11-time Grammy-winner Rafa Sardina.