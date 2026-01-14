 Skip to content
Three men play string instruments and sing into a microphone in an indoor setting with colorful neon signs, performing for Bands of Enchantment Season 2.

Bands of Enchantment, Season 2

FEED DATE / SCHEDULE:
Available via sIX by April 1, 2026

Press Materials

Photos are for editorial use only in conjunction with the direct publicity or promotion of this program, for a period of three years from the program's original program offer date, unless otherwise noted. No other rights are granted. All rights reserved. -- All images are .jpgs unless indicated.

PRESS RELEASE:
Download Press Release (.doc) - STILL NEED

VIDEO:
View the Program Page

Program Offer Details:

Suggested Social Media Posts

Download Social Media Posts (.docx) - NEED THIS

Contact Us:

Promotional Contact:
Michael Privett
New Mexico PBS Marketing Manager
(505) 277-1230
mprivett@nmpbs.org

Press Contact:
Evy Todd
New Mexico PBS Publicist
(505) 277-1218
etodd@nmpbs.org

Photos

Three men play string instruments and sing into a microphone in an indoor setting with colorful neon signs, performing for Bands of Enchantment Season 2.

Episode 1 - Oliver Wood

View / Download
A woman singing into a microphone on the Bands of Enchantment Season 2 stage.

Episode 2 - Red Light Cameras

View / Download
Two musicians perform inside a vintage train car in Bands of Enchantment Season 2; one sings into a microphone, while the other strums an acoustic guitar—a captivating scene from this unique program offer.

Episode 3 - Rare Americans

View / Download
A musician with a guitar raises their arms on stage during Bands of Enchantment Season 2, surrounded by an applauding audience in an indoor venue decorated with string lights.

Episode 4 - Y La Bamba

View / Download
Two musicians perform on stage, each playing electric guitars. The left musician is in a white shirt, while the right wears sunglasses, a hat, and a black shirt—capturing the energy of Bands of Enchantment Season 2.

Episode 5 - Alex Maryol & Felix Y Los Gatos

View / Download
Two musicians perform on the Bands of Enchantment stage in Season 2; the left musician with a bass guitar smiles widely, while the right plays an electric guitar, focused on his instrument.

Episode 6 - Innastate & Side Montero

View / Download
A four-member band performs on stage with instruments under a large "ALBUQUERQUE" sign, colorful lighting, and an urban-style backdrop in this Bands of Enchantment Season 2 program offer.

Episode 7 - French Cassettes

View / Download
A musician with an afro hairstyle plays an electric guitar on stage under pink and purple lighting, wearing a black t-shirt and a necklace, during Bands of Enchantment Season 2.

Episode 8 -Zach Person

View / Download
A man with long hair and sunglasses plays an acoustic guitar in front of a microphone, standing in a large, abandoned industrial building for Bands of Enchantment Season 2.

Episode 9 - Jonathan Tyler

View / Download
Four musicians in matching dark outfits perform on stage with string instruments and microphones, illuminated by stage lights—a captivating scene from Bands of Enchantment Season 2.

Episode 10 - Flor De Toloache

View / Download
Bands of Enchantment Show Poster

Bands of Enchantment - Horizontal Show Poster

View / Download
Bands of Enchantment

Bands of Enchantment - Vertical Show Poster

View / Download