Program Title/NOLA:

Painting Taos

TING 000



# of Episodes:

1/60



Length:

56:46



Rights:

Unlimited 3 years



Short Program Description:

Explore the colorful history that allowed six painters to turn a small mountain village in New Mexico into a premier American art destination.



Long Program Description:

PAINTING TAOS explores the colorful early 20th century history that allowed six relatively unknown painters — collectively known as the Taos Society of Artists — to turn a small mountain village in New Mexico into a premier American art destination, in just a few short decades. A New Mexico PBS original production.



Production Format:

HD Base

Stereo

Closed Captioned

Producer:

New Mexico PBS

Presenting Station/Group:

New Mexico PBS/KNME

Broadcast History:

Content Alert:

None

Videos Available:

N/A

Tag Language:

N/A

Promotional Contact:

Michael Privett

Press Contact:

Evy Todd

Promotional Material:

Promo, press release, photos

Local Underwriting Cleared:

No

Underwriting Language:

No

Cost/Conditions:

Free upon notification of intent to carry.