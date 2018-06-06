Feed Date/Schedule:
PAINTING TAOS - Star Road and White Sun by Ernest L. Blumenschein, 1920, Oil Painting,
Courtesy The Albuquerque Museum
PAINTING TAOS - Pastor De Cabras Neo Mexicano, by William Herbert Dunton, 1926,
Courtesy The Albuquerque Museum
Explore the colorful history that allowed six painters to turn a small mountain village in New Mexico into a premier American art destination.
PAINTING TAOS explores the colorful early 20th century history that allowed six relatively unknown painters — collectively known as the Taos Society of Artists — to turn a small mountain village in New Mexico into a premier American art destination, in just a few short decades. A New Mexico PBS original production.
