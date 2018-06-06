Painting Taos

PaintingTaos

Feed Date/Schedule:

Thursday, July 19
1230 -1330 ET
HD05

 

Press Materials:

Photos


PAINTING TAOS - Star Road and White Sun by Ernest L. Blumenschein, 1920, Oil Painting,
Courtesy The Albuquerque Museum
View / download (.png)


PAINTING TAOS - Pastor De Cabras Neo Mexicano, by William Herbert Dunton, 1926,
Courtesy The Albuquerque Museum
View / download


PAINTING TAOS DVD Cover
View / download

Press Release
Video


Contact


Promotional Contact:
Michael Privett
New Mexico PBS Marketing Manager
(505) 277-1230
mprivett@nmpbs.org

Press Contact:
Evy Todd
New Mexico PBS Publicist
(505) 277-1218
etodd@nmpbs.org

Program offer details:

Program Title/NOLA:
Painting Taos
TING 000

# of Episodes:
1/60

Length:
56:46

Rights:
Unlimited 3 years

Short Program Description:
Explore the colorful history that allowed six painters to turn a small mountain village in New Mexico into a premier American art destination.

Long Program Description:
PAINTING TAOS explores the colorful early 20th century history that allowed six relatively unknown painters — collectively known as the Taos Society of Artists — to turn a small mountain village in New Mexico into a premier American art destination, in just a few short decades. A New Mexico PBS original production.

Production Format:
HD Base
Stereo
Closed Captioned

Producer:
New Mexico PBS

Presenting Station/Group:
New Mexico PBS/KNME

Broadcast History:

Content Alert:
None

Videos Available:
Tag Language:
Promotional Contact:
Press Contact:
Promotional Material:
Promo, press release, photos

Local Underwriting Cleared:
No

Underwriting Language:
No

Cost/Conditions:
Free upon notification of intent to carry.

