

ONGOING SERIES –

Program Title/NOLA:

Democracy Now! / DNOW

1/60 News program each weekday, throughout the year,

Each program repeats daily.

Daily feed and Daily repeat

Monday-Friday

60 min ea

Length: 59:00

LIVE Feed Date/Schedule:

Monday-Friday

Daily Feed

0800-0900 ET

HD05 + SD06

**0800 FEED STARTS 6 SECONDS AFTER THE HOUR AT 08:00:06**

THE :06 SECOND DELAY IS BOTH HD AND SD FEEDS

This is a live turnaround. Satellite processing delay is 6 seconds.

1100 Repeat (SD ONLY) will start at the top of the hour.

Daily Repeat

Monday- Friday

1100-1200 ET

SD06 ONLY

Rights: Each program unlimited for 24 hours from feed.

Series Description: Democracy Now! is an award-winning, independent, noncommercial, nationally-distributed public television news hour. Produced each weekday, Democracy Now! is available for public television stations free of charge.

http://www.democracynow.org

Production Format:

HD Base

SD Letterbox downconverted HD

Closed Captioned: Yes

Stereo: No

Producer: Amy Goodman, Executive Producer

Nature of Producing Organization: Democracy Now! Productions, Inc.

Production Funding: N/A

Presenting Station/Group: Independent

Broadcast History: This is a free offer to all Public Television stations.

Democracy Now! has been broadcasting each weekday since Feb. 19, 1996.

Content Alert: N/A

Videos Available: Available through webstore at democracynow.org or by calling 888-999-3877

Tag Language: N/A

Promotional Contact: Denis Moynihan, denis@democracynow.org, 917-549-5000

Address:

Democracy Now!

207 West 25th St., 11th Floor

NY, NY 10001

Local Underwriting Cleared: Yes

Underwriting Language: None

Cost/Conditions: Available free of charge to stations, must run program unedited. Podcast and web modules available for stations free of charge as well.