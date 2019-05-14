ONGOING SERIES –
Program Title/NOLA:
Democracy Now! / DNOW
1/60 News program each weekday, throughout the year,
Each program repeats daily.
Daily feed and Daily repeat
Monday-Friday
60 min ea
Length: 59:00
LIVE Feed Date/Schedule:
Monday-Friday
Daily Feed
0800-0900 ET
HD05 + SD06
**0800 FEED STARTS 6 SECONDS AFTER THE HOUR AT 08:00:06**
THE :06 SECOND DELAY IS BOTH HD AND SD FEEDS
This is a live turnaround. Satellite processing delay is 6 seconds.
1100 Repeat (SD ONLY) will start at the top of the hour.
Daily Repeat
Monday- Friday
1100-1200 ET
SD06 ONLY
Rights: Each program unlimited for 24 hours from feed.
Series Description: Democracy Now! is an award-winning, independent, noncommercial, nationally-distributed public television news hour. Produced each weekday, Democracy Now! is available for public television stations free of charge.
Production Format:
HD Base
SD Letterbox downconverted HD
Closed Captioned: Yes
Stereo: No
Producer: Amy Goodman, Executive Producer
Nature of Producing Organization: Democracy Now! Productions, Inc.
Production Funding: N/A
Presenting Station/Group: Independent
Broadcast History: This is a free offer to all Public Television stations.
Democracy Now! has been broadcasting each weekday since Feb. 19, 1996.
Content Alert: N/A
Videos Available: Available through webstore at democracynow.org or by calling 888-999-3877
Tag Language: N/A
Promotional Contact: Denis Moynihan, denis@democracynow.org, 917-549-5000
Address:
Democracy Now!
207 West 25th St., 11th Floor
NY, NY 10001
Local Underwriting Cleared: Yes
Underwriting Language: None
Cost/Conditions: Available free of charge to stations, must run program unedited. Podcast and web modules available for stations free of charge as well.