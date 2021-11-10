 Skip to content
Bands of Enchantment Show Poster

Bands of Enchantment

FEED DATE / SCHEDULE:
Available via sIX

Press Materials

Photos are for editorial use only in conjunction with the direct publicity or promotion of this program, for a period of three years from the program's original program offer date, unless otherwise noted. No other rights are granted. All rights reserved. -- All images are .jpgs unless indicated.

PRESS RELEASE:
Download Press Release (.doc)

VIDEO:
View the Program
View Trailer
Download Co-Brandable Promo

Suggested Social Media Posts

Facebook

Defending the Fire, a new one-hour special, follows the journey of the Native Warrior as he (and she) continue conflict resolution in order to survive and secure resources and culture. Join us XX at XX. (photo/link)

This one-hour special follows the journey of the Native Warrior as he (and she) continue conflict resolution in order to survive and secure resources and culture. The answer to "Why Fight" requires a complex look at the truth through decades of stereotypes and misperceptions. Watch Defending the Fire on XX at XX on XXXX. (photo/link)

Follow the journey of the Native Warrior as he (and she) continue conflict resolution in order to survive and secure resources and culture. The answer to "Why Fight" requires a complex look at the truth through decades of stereotypes and misperceptions. To Protect and Defend - the cohesive thread that connects generations and tribes. Watch Defending the Fire on XX at XX. (photo/link)

Twitter

Defending the Fire follows the journey of the Native Warrior as he (and she) continue conflict resolution in order to survive and secure resources and culture. Join us XX at XX. (photo/link)

This one-hour special follows the journey of the Native Warrior as he (and she) continue conflict resolution in order to survive and secure resources and culture. Watch Defending the Fire tonight at XX. (photo/link)

Follow the journey of the Native Warrior as he (& she) continue conflict resolution in order to survive & secure resources & culture. Watch a new one-hour special, Defending the Fire, on XX at XX. (photo/link)

Contact Us:

Promotional Contact:
Michael Privett
New Mexico PBS Marketing Manager
(505) 277-1230
mprivett@nmpbs.org

Press Contact:
Evy Todd
New Mexico PBS Publicist
(505) 277-1218
etodd@nmpbs.org

Photos

Bands of Enchantment Show Poster

Bands of Enchantment Show Poster 16x9

View / Download
Bands of Enchantment Show Poster

Bands of Enchantment Show Poster 4x3

View / Download
Bands of Enchantment Logo

Wes Studi, Actor & Veteran, Headshot

Photo: Larry Stevenson

View / Download
Bands of Enchantment band performing

Wes Studi, Actor & Veteran, Production Still

Photo: David Aubrey, Silver Bullet Productions

View / Download