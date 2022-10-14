"Hello, my name is Ryuichiro Morgan. I am a junior studying Film and Digital Media Art at the University of New Mexico. I enjoy all aspects of production but specialize in post-production and editing. Seeing a piece come together is truly what drives me. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve loved the ability to tell stories and create magic through digital media. I have been pursuing this industry since middle school, and I’m ecstatic to be surrounded by talented individuals through my position at PBS."

