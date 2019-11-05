"Hello! My name is Perla Anchondo, and I am currently a sophomore at UNM. I was born in Arizona, but moved to Clovis, New Mexico when I was eleven years old. Then after high school, I moved to Albuquerque for college. I was able to just move in with my sisters since they were already living here from also attending UNM. I am working towards getting my degree in Elementary education with a concentration in language arts. During my free time I like read, watch movies, or volunteer for a youth mentoring program. I hope to get my degree in education soon, so that I can become an elementary school teacher and incorporate new ideas into teaching. I am grateful for the opportunity to work for NMPBS."

