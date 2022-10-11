"Hey everyone! My name is Nicklas Venhuizen, and I'm a Junior at UNM majoring in Film and Digital Media. This is my first year at NMPBS, and it's been great! Even in the little time I've been here, I've learned a lot about how news stations function, and it's a really fun place to work. I've worked at news stations before, but nothing quite as real as this one. I hope to learn even more as I work here, as this might be one of the job paths I want to go down when I'm out of college, and because NMPBS gives me so much real-world experience, it's a great way to see if it's something I want to continue doing. I'm very glad I've been granted the opportunity to work with the great team here at NMPBS!"

Back to Students