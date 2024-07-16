"Hi there! My name is Jonah McDonald, and I am a junior at the University of New Mexico. I am majoring in film, and I have a passion for all stages of film and television. When I'm not in school or working, you can find me trying to make the perfect sandwich (way harder than it sounds). I love learning new things, meeting new people, and periodically tripping over my own feet in the process. I'm really grateful to work with such amazing people behind the scenes here at PBS and to learn more about my community through guests and talent alike!"

