 Skip to content
NMPBS logo
Donate

NMPBS logo
Donate
NMPBS logo

Donate
Jonah McDonald wearing reflective sunglasses and a black jacket with red accents stands in front of a dark teal background, reminiscent of the bold style Jonah McDonald is known for.

Jonah McDonald

"Hi there! My name is Jonah McDonald, and I am a junior at the University of New Mexico. I am majoring in film, and I have a passion for all stages of film and television. When I'm not in school or working, you can find me trying to make the perfect sandwich (way harder than it sounds). I love learning new things, meeting new people, and periodically tripping over my own feet in the process. I'm really grateful to work with such amazing people behind the scenes here at PBS and to learn more about my community through guests and talent alike!"

 

Back to Students