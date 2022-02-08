"Da nzhov (Hello) My name is Jeanette DeDios I am a senior double majoring in Multimedia Journalism and English at the University of New Mexico. I am Jicarilla Apache and Diné woman passionate about filmmaking, graphic design, writing, and publishing. I also interned at Meow Wolf this past summer where was able to create video content that is currently being shown at Convergence Station in Denver, Colorado. I am grateful to be a part of the NMPBS team and am excited to learn more about TV production!"

