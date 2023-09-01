"Hi everyone! My name is Isabella Frasco, I’m a senior at UNM studying Film and Digital Arts. My main passion is for producing; I love getting to be part of project from the beginning and watching it blossom into something wonderful. Working at NMPBS has opened my eyes to career paths that I hadn’t ever considered before. As a result, I have grown to appreciate journalism as a similar vehicle for sharing stories. I am so grateful to everyone at NMPBS who fosters such a kind, welcoming environment for us to learn and explore."

