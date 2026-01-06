"Ella Daniel is a cinematographer who believes every frame should serve the story. With a love for visual storytelling, she approaches each project with intentionality, shaping through the camera and lighting how characters and narratives are seen and felt to audiences. Her work focuses on capturing the small, intimate moments that make a story feel human and emotional.

In 2023, her documentary Emma’s Recovery: Journey to Congress screened at the Tribeca Festival, where it received the Archewell Foundation Award for Gender Equity in Student Film. Her work has additionally earned her several cinematography awards across national and student festivals.

Ella is currently studying Film and Digital Media Arts at the University of New Mexico and is honored to be working at PBS where she continues to refine her craft, collaborate, and engage in her community on projects that challenge and inspire her. Outside of film, she loves painting, photography, and anything creative."