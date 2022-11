" Hello, my name is Aaron Beltran Larios and I am a Freshman at UNM. I am studying Film and Digital arts and majoring in Film Production. I love the post-production side of this and In specific I love editing. I'm excited to edit things and have always been intrigued by Film since I was young. I am thankful for the opportunities that I have here at PBS and am excited about the future! "

Back to Students