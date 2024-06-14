 Skip to content
NMPBS logo
Donate

NMPBS logo
Donate
NMPBS logo

Donate
A rocky desert landscape with a prominent mesa and billowing clouds in the background, illuminated by warm light, perfect for a Hero Image on your drafting page.

WRITTEN ON THE LANDSCAPE: MYSTERIES BEYOND CHACO CANYON

FEED DATE/SCHEDULE:
Available via sIX starting June 24, 2024

Press Materials

Photos are for editorial use only in conjunction with the direct publicity or promotion of this program, for a period of three years from the program's original program offer date, unless otherwise noted. No other rights are granted. All rights reserved. -- All images are .jpgs unless indicated.

PRESS RELEASE:
Download Press Release (.doc)

VIDEO:
View the Program
View Trailer

Suggested Social Media Posts

Download Social Media Posts (.docx)

Contact Us:

Promotional Contact:
Michael Privett
New Mexico PBS Marketing Manager
(505) 277-1230
mprivett@nmpbs.org

Press Contact:
Evy Todd
New Mexico PBS Publicist
(505) 277-1218
etodd@nmpbs.org

Photos

View Complete Image Folder
Movie poster for "Written on the Landscape: Mysteries Beyond Chaco Canyon," depicting the enigmatic rock formations of Chaco Canyon under a moonlit sky. The poster features quotes and credits for Anna Sofaer and Bullfrog Films.

Written on the Landscape: Mysteries Beyond Chaco Canyon - Vertical Show Poster

View / Download
A rocky desert landscape with a prominent mesa and billowing clouds in the background, illuminated by warm light, perfect for a Hero Image on your drafting page.

Written on the Landscape: Mysteries Beyond Chaco Canyon - Horizontal Show Poster

View / Download