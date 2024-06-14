Free Program Offer:

Written on the Landscape: Mysteries Beyond Chaco Canyon

New research on the magnificent Chaco Canyon architecture that flourished 1000 years ago.

This striking film illustrates ground-breaking research on the magnificent Chaco Canyon architecture that flourished 1000 years ago across 70,000 square miles of the Southwest. The third film in the Chaco Canyon trilogy blends stories from indigenous and non-indigenous scholars to convey an ancient culture’s vital relevance to us today.

