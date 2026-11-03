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A graphic with the text “Silence in the Sand” shows a desert landscape with a rock formation, NM PBS logo at the bottom, and a handprint replacing the letter “I” in “in.”.

Silence in the Sand

FEED DATE/SCHEDULE:
Available via sIX starting November 1, 2026

Press Materials

Photos are for editorial use only in conjunction with the direct publicity or promotion of this program, for a period of three years from the program's original program offer date, unless otherwise noted. No other rights are granted. All rights reserved. -- All images are .jpgs unless indicated.

VIDEO:
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Download Co-brandable Promo

Contact Us:

Promotional Contact:
Michael Privett
New Mexico PBS Marketing Manager
(505) 277-1230
mprivett@nmpbs.org

Press Contact:
Evy Todd
New Mexico PBS Publicist
(505) 277-1218
etodd@nmpbs.org

Photos

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Movie poster for “Silence in the Sand,” featuring a silent landscape of rock formations at sunset and the NM PBS logo.

Silence in the Sand- Vertical Show Poster

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A graphic with the text “Silence in the Sand” shows a desert landscape with a rock formation, NM PBS logo at the bottom, and a handprint replacing the letter “I” in “in.”.

Silence in the Sand - Horizontal Show Poster

View / Download

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