Free Program Offer:

Learning Wild



LWLD 000

P574471-001

Feed Date/Schedule: Available via sIX

Length: 56:46

Short Description:



Biology students living at a unique field school in the Gila National Forest meet wildlife face to face.

Long Description:

In the rugged backcountry of the Gila National Forest, Dr. Travis Perry of Furman University runs a unique field school, allowing biology and ecology students to live and work in this remote and challenging environment. See what happens when they interact with wolves, bear and other wildlife on their journey to become the conservation leaders of the future.

Production Format: HD-Base, Stereo, CC

Producing Agency: ShadowCat Conservation Films LLC



Presenting Station: New Mexico PBS

Local Underwriting: Cleared

VOD: Same as Broadcast

Cost / Conditions: Free upon notification of intent to carry.

Rights: Unlimited Broadcast from March 11, 2024, through March 10, 2027



Live Streaming: Cleared for Livestreaming concurrent with On-Air Broadcast

Available to view at: https://www.pbs.org/show/learning-wild/