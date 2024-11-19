Free Program Offer:

An American Vision: The Santa Fe Opera

NOLA: AVSF 000

P580341-001

1 x 60m

Program Descriptions:

Short:

In 1957, against all odds, in the high desert north of Santa Fe, John Crosby set out to create an operatic company unlike any before. Featuring never-before-seen archival materials, the film captures the Santa Fe Opera’s remarkable history and explores the visionary efforts that have made it one of the world's most sought-after summer festivals.

Long:

The new, one-hour film traces the extraordinary history of the Santa Fe Opera, from its ambitious founding by John O’Hea Crosby in 1957 to its status today as one of the world’s most sought-after summer festivals. Through a captivating mix of contemporary opera performances and rare, historical footage, An American Vision not only celebrates the company’s rich past but also looks to its future as a leader of artistic innovation and evolution.

The film examines key moments in the opera’s history and features never-before-seen archival materials as well as interviews with leading creative figures including Pulitzer Prize-winning librettist David Henry Hwang, composer Huang Ruo, writer and critic Anne Midgette, renowned tenor and National Medal of Arts awardee George Shirley, opera director Peter Sellars, Santa Fe Opera Music Director Harry Bicket, General Director Robert K. Meya and more.

Length: 56:50

Rights: Unlimited Broadcast from November 14, 2024 – November 13, 2027

Cleared for Livestreaming concurrent with On-Air Broadcast

Local Underwriting: Cleared

Feed Date/Schedule: Available for download via sIX starting November 14, 2024

Production Format: HD-Base, Stereo, CC

Producing Agency: New Mexico PBS



Presenting Station: New Mexico PBS

Cost / Conditions: Free upon notification of intent to carry.

Link to View: https://portal.knme.org/show/an-american-vision-santa-fe-opera/