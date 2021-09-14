Program Title/NOLA:

Sakura and Pearls: Healing in World War II

In 2016, U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came

together for two historic memorial services to commemorate World War II. It was the

first time that sitting leaders from either nation had paid their respects to those who

perished during World War II. They met at both the Atomic Dome in Hiroshima, Japan

and at the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor on Oahu, HI. It took 75 years for such

a meeting to occur and this powerful exchange of respect still reverberates today.

These historic meetings were the inspiration for Sakura & Pearls; Healing from World

War II, a documentary that captured an exclusive meeting at the Pearl Harbor Visitor

Center between Japanese atomic bomb survivors and the US Pearl Harbor Attack

survivors. The uncensored stories of the survivors from both sides strike a deep emotional

cord, showing that the reconciliation process post World War II is still happening. What

happens when former enemies meet face to face at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center?