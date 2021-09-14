Program Title/NOLA:
Sakura and Pearls: Healing in World War II
Long Program Description:
In 2016, U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came
together for two historic memorial services to commemorate World War II. It was the
first time that sitting leaders from either nation had paid their respects to those who
perished during World War II. They met at both the Atomic Dome in Hiroshima, Japan
and at the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor on Oahu, HI. It took 75 years for such
a meeting to occur and this powerful exchange of respect still reverberates today.
These historic meetings were the inspiration for Sakura & Pearls; Healing from World
War II, a documentary that captured an exclusive meeting at the Pearl Harbor Visitor
Center between Japanese atomic bomb survivors and the US Pearl Harbor Attack
survivors. The uncensored stories of the survivors from both sides strike a deep emotional
cord, showing that the reconciliation process post World War II is still happening. What
happens when former enemies meet face to face at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center?