Bands of Enchantment

Season 1: Tucumcari Sessions

BOEN 101-110

Create a live music and TV studio in a defunct baggage room at a historical railroad museum? Why not? Play an acoustic set in a resale shop that was once a bank? Definitely.

With Bands of Enchantment, Tucumcari Sessions, we brought some of the best music from around the country, such as Grammy Nominated bands Making Movies and Southern Avenue and merged them with exciting talent coming out of New Mexico, such as Max Gomez of Taos, NM and Levi Platero Band of the Navajo Nation.

Each episode features one band or artist delivering a fantastic live performance which is accompanied by an interview.

Episode Descriptions

101: Max Gomez

Max Gomez, founder of the Red River Folk Festival, is becoming a major figure in folk music. On this episode of BOE, Max captivates us with live performances of 'Make It Me' and a tale of the "Antique Store Blues."

102: Lilly Hiatt

Lilly Hiatt, daughter of singer-songwriter John Hiatt, stands definitively with her own sound, winning respect and accolades. Lilly and the band perform a killer live-set, featuring her much loved song 'Trinity Lane' from her album 'Walking Proof'.

103: Making Movies

A sizzling live performance by 2019 Latin Grammy Album of the Year nominee Making Movies, an international rock n' roll band from Kansas City, MO. With their song, 'No Te Calles', the band was featured on NPR's Best Songs of 2019.

104: Southern Avenue

2019 Grammy nominee for Best Contemporary Blues Album, Southern Avenue put the music scene on notice. In this episode, they light up the stage with a live performance featuring 'Push Now' off their album 'Be The Love You Want'.

105: Carlos Medina / Micah Thunder

In this BOE episode, catch a riveting performance featuring the timeless Mariachi vocals of Carlos Medina and the wild journey music of indie guitarist Micah Thunder.

106: Sara Marie Rorie / Levi Platero Band

Songwriter Sara Marie Rorie teams up with Navajo blues rock power trio the Levi Platero Band for a live acoustic set dripping with soul, heart and great vibes.

107: Junior Mesa

A set by electronic pop artist Junior Mesa, a multi-instrumentalist crafting every element of his music, blending retro sounds with style and story that are one-of-a-kind fresh. Includes a never-before heard track: 'Jelly-n-Beans.'

108: Lydia Loveless

A live set from Lydia Loveless, an alternative country singer-songwriter from Columbus, Ohio. Her music combines pop music, classic country, honky tonk, and punk rock, carrying her across the music world. A mesmerizing must-watch episode.

109: The Texas Gentlemen

Hailed as a super-group of side men and compared with the likes of The Band, Dallas, TX-based rock and roll group The Texas Gentlemen humbly play their hearts out in a rollicking live set.

110: Brett Dennen

A live set from American folk/pop singer and songwriter Brett Dennen. His music has found millions of fans across Spotify and YouTube, including the hits 'Wild Child' and 'See the World'.

