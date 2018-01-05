Program Title/NOLA:

Painting Santa Fe

PSFE 000



# of Episodes:

1/60



Length:

56:46



Rights:

Unlimited 3 years



Short Program Description:

The fascinating history of Santa Fe, New Mexico and its transformation from an adobe village to a world-renowned center for the arts.



Long Program Description:

Focusing on the founding of the Santa Fe Arts Colony, Painting Santa Fe tells the fascinating history of Santa Fe, New Mexico and its transformation from an adobe village to a world-renowned center for the arts. The film celebrates the history, artists, and patrons of this unique chapter in American art. A New Mexico PBS original production.



Production Format:

HD Base

Stereo

Closed Captioned

Producer:

New Mexico PBS

Presenting Station/Group:

New Mexico PBS/KNME

Broadcast History:

First Aired November 2017 on New Mexico PBS

Content Alert:

None

Videos Available:

N/A

Tag Language:

N/A

Promotional Contact:

Michael Privett

Press Contact:

Evy Todd

Promotional Material:

Promo, press release, photos

Local Underwriting Cleared:

No

Underwriting Language:

No

Cost/Conditions:

Free upon notification of intent to carry.