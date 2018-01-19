Feed Date/Schedule:
Thursday February 15, 2018
1230 - 1330 ET
HD05
Press Materials:
Photos are for editorial use only in conjunction with the direct publicity or promotion of this program, for a period of three years from the program's original program offer date, unless otherwise noted. No other rights are granted. All rights reserved. -- All images are .jpgs unless indicated.
Photos
Wes Studi, Actor & Veteran, Production Still
Photo: David Aubrey, Silver Bullet Productions
View / download
Archival, 4 Apache w rifles
Credit: Palace of the Governors Photo Archives (NMHM_DCA)
View / download
Videos
Press release
Suggested social media posts
Facebook
Defending the Fire, a new one-hour special, follows the journey of the Native Warrior as he (and she) continue conflict resolution in order to survive and secure resources and culture. Join us XX at XX. (photo/link)
This one-hour special follows the journey of the Native Warrior as he (and she) continue conflict resolution in order to survive and secure resources and culture. The answer to "Why Fight" requires a complex look at the truth through decades of stereotypes and misperceptions. Watch Defending the Fire on XX at XX on XXXX. (photo/link)
Follow the journey of the Native Warrior as he (and she) continue conflict resolution in order to survive and secure resources and culture. The answer to "Why Fight" requires a complex look at the truth through decades of stereotypes and misperceptions. To Protect and Defend - the cohesive thread that connects generations and tribes. Watch Defending the Fire on XX at XX. (photo/link)
Twitter
Defending the Fire follows the journey of the Native Warrior as he (and she) continue conflict resolution in order to survive and secure resources and culture. Join us XX at XX. (photo/link)
This one-hour special follows the journey of the Native Warrior as he (and she) continue conflict resolution in order to survive and secure resources and culture. Watch Defending the Fire tonight at XX. (photo/link)
Follow the journey of the Native Warrior as he (& she) continue conflict resolution in order to survive & secure resources & culture. Watch a new one-hour special, Defending the Fire, on XX at XX. (photo/link)
Contact
Promotional Contact:
Michael Privett
New Mexico PBS Marketing Manager
(505) 277-1230
mprivett@nmpbs.org
Press Contact:
Evy Todd
New Mexico PBS Publicist
(505) 277-1218
etodd@nmpbs.org
Program offer details:
Program Title/NOLA:
Defending the Fire
DNFD
# of Episodes:
1/60
Length:
56:46
Rights:
Unlimited 3 years
Short Program Description:
Defending the Fire follows the journey of the Native Warrior as he (and she) continue conflict resolution in order to survive and secure resources and culture.
Long Program Description:
This one-hour special follows the journey of the Native Warrior as he (and she) continue conflict resolution in order to survive and secure resources and culture. The answer to "Why Fight" requires a complex look at the truth through decades of stereotypes and misperceptions. Remarkably, the answer has stayed the same, whether during the 1500s Tiguex War, the Indian Wars of the 1800s, the World Wars, modern Warfare, or continued modern fights for sovereignty and environment. To Protect and Defend - the cohesive thread that connects generations and tribes. Vietnam war veteran and actor Wes Studi (Geronimo, Last of the Mohicans, Hostiles) narrates and appears in the film.
Production Format:
HD Base
Stereo
Closed Captioned
Producer:
Silver Bullet Productions
38 Calle Ventoso West
Santa Fe, NM 87506
Nature of Producing Organization:
Independent
Presenting Station/Group:
New Mexico PBS/KNME
Broadcast History:
First Aired November 2017 on New Mexico PBS
Videos Available:
Yes
Promotional Material:
Promo, press release, photos