Over the Air
To receive New Mexico PBS channels over the air, you’ll need a UHF-VHF digital antenna and a digital tuner.
Rescan your digital tuner or converter box if you are having difficulty receiving New Mexico PBS’ over the air signal.
1. Unplug your television or converter box.
2. Then re-plug.
3. Rescan for channels with the menu button on your remote.
Comcast Cable
New Mexico PBS channels are available on Comcast Cable.
KNME-SD 5.1 is on Channel 5
KNME-HD 5.1 is on Channel 220
V-me SD 5.2 is on Channel 396
KNMD-HD 9.1 is on Channel 204
Create-TV SD 9.2 is on Channel 397
To access 9.1 or 9.1 on Comcast you’ll need an HD digital converter box from Comcast.
Call Comcast customer service 505-344-0690 or 1-866-928-9135
Cable One (Rio Rancho)
KNME-SD 5.1 is on Channel 5
KNMD-SD 9.1 is on Channel 9
KNME-HD 5.1 is on Channel 1005
Dish
KNME-SD 5.1 is on Channel 5
KNME-HD 5.1 is on Channel 8816
V-me 5.2 is on Channel 9414
KNMD-HD 9.1 is on Channel 9 or 8825
Create-TV 9.2 is not currently available on Dish.
DirectTV
KNME-SD 5.1 is on Channel 5
V-me 5.2 is on Channel 440
KNMD 9.1 and Create-TV 9.2 are not currently available on DirecTV.
Watch Online
Visit www.pbs.org/video/ to watch your favorite local and national programs online.
2 thoughts on “How to Receive Us”
All of a sudden, I can’t get pbs on my antenna. It went off suddenly, I rescanned & no knme at all. What happened?
Hi Suzanne,
The recent harsh weather on the east mountains caused a power outage with PNM on our Sandia tower, and that shut down our signal. Our engineers are on the scene and we expect to have power restored shortly. Thanks for your patience!