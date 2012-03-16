How to Receive Us

Over the Air

To receive New Mexico PBS channels over the air, you’ll need a UHF-VHF digital antenna and a digital tuner.

Rescan your digital tuner or converter box if you are having difficulty receiving New Mexico PBS’ over the air signal.

1. Unplug your television or converter box.

2. Then re-plug.

3. Rescan for channels with the menu button on your remote.

Comcast Cable

New Mexico PBS channels are available on Comcast Cable.

KNME-SD 5.1 is on Channel 5

KNME-HD 5.1 is on Channel 220

V-me SD 5.2 is on Channel 396

KNMD-HD 9.1 is on Channel 204

Create-TV SD 9.2 is on Channel 397

To access 9.1 or 9.1 on Comcast you’ll need an HD digital converter box from Comcast.

Call Comcast customer service 505-344-0690 or 1-866-928-9135

Cable One (Rio Rancho)

KNME-SD 5.1 is on Channel 5

KNMD-SD 9.1 is on Channel 9

KNME-HD 5.1 is on Channel 1005

Dish

KNME-SD 5.1 is on Channel 5

KNME-HD 5.1 is on Channel 8816

V-me 5.2 is on Channel 9414

KNMD-HD 9.1 is on Channel 9 or 8825

Create-TV 9.2 is not currently available on Dish.

DirectTV

KNME-SD 5.1 is on Channel 5

V-me 5.2 is on Channel 440

KNMD 9.1 and Create-TV 9.2 are not currently available on DirecTV.

Watch Online

Visit www.pbs.org/video/ to watch your favorite local and national programs online.

PBS Anywhere

Learn more:

