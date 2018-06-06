Feed Date/Schedule:
Monday, July 16
1230 -1330 ET
HD05
Press Materials:
Photos
PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE - Raymond Jonson, Casein Tempera No. 6, 1941, UNM Art Museum
View / download (.png)
PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE - Carl von Hassler, Sandia Pueblo, ca. 1925, Collection Arthur V. Hull
View / download
PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE - Betty Sabo, Vegetable Stand, ca.1985, Collection of Dorothy & Larry Rainosek
View / download
PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE - Clinton Adams, Return to Collioure, 1997, Collection UNM Art Museum
View / download
PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE - Elaine de Kooning, Albuquerque, 1960, Collection Bob and Linda Schmier
View / download
PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE - Frank Mcculloch, Arroyo Seco, 1986, Collection The Albuquerque Museum
Credit: Matthew Roybal
View / download
PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE - Frederick Hammersley, Sacred and Pro Fame, 1978, The Albuquerque Museum
View / download
PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE - Howard Schleeter, Figures #1, 1958, Collection Michael Kamins
View / download
PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE - Pablita Velarde, Old Father The Storyteller, 1959, Estate of Margarete Bagshaw
View / download
PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE - Richard Diebenkorn, Untitled, 1951, The Richard Diebenkorn Foundation
View / download
Press release
Video
View / download trailer (Note: This link will take you to a Google Drive file. To download, click the arrow in the upper right corner.)
Contact
Promotional Contact:
Michael Privett
New Mexico PBS Marketing Manager
(505) 277-1230
mprivett@nmpbs.org
Press Contact:
Evy Todd
New Mexico PBS Publicist
(505) 277-1218
etodd@nmpbs.org
Program offer details:
Program Title/NOLA:
Painting Albuquerque
PABQ 000
# of Episodes:
1/60
Length:
58:20
Rights:
Unlimited 3 years
Short Program Description:
This groundbreaking program is one of the first full-length documentaries to bring together the stories of Albuquerque’s painters.
Long Program Description:
PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE is one of the first full-length documentaries to bring together the stories of Albuquerque’s painters. This groundbreaking program celebrates the culturally diverse painters and institutions that have contributed to Albuquerque’s cultural identity and artistic legacy. A New Mexico PBS original production.
Production Format:
HD Base
Stereo
Closed Captioned
Producer:
New Mexico PBS
Presenting Station/Group:
New Mexico PBS/KNME
Broadcast History:
Content Alert:
None
Videos Available:
N/A
Tag Language:
N/A
