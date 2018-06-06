Program Title/NOLA:

Painting Albuquerque

PABQ 000



# of Episodes:

1/60



Length:

58:20



Rights:

Unlimited 3 years



Short Program Description:

This groundbreaking program is one of the first full-length documentaries to bring together the stories of Albuquerque’s painters.



Long Program Description:

PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE is one of the first full-length documentaries to bring together the stories of Albuquerque’s painters. This groundbreaking program celebrates the culturally diverse painters and institutions that have contributed to Albuquerque’s cultural identity and artistic legacy. A New Mexico PBS original production.



Production Format:

HD Base

Stereo

Closed Captioned

Producer:

New Mexico PBS

Presenting Station/Group:

New Mexico PBS/KNME

Broadcast History:

Content Alert:

None

Videos Available:

N/A

Tag Language:

N/A

Promotional Contact:

Michael Privett

Press Contact:

Evy Todd

Promotional Material:

Promo, press release, photos

Local Underwriting Cleared:

No

Underwriting Language:

No

Cost/Conditions:

Free upon notification of intent to carry.