Painting Albuquerque

Feed Date/Schedule:

Monday, July 16
1230 -1330 ET
HD05

Press Materials:

Photos


PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE - Raymond Jonson, Casein Tempera No. 6, 1941, UNM Art Museum
PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE - Carl von Hassler, Sandia Pueblo, ca. 1925, Collection Arthur V. Hull
PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE - Betty Sabo, Vegetable Stand, ca.1985, Collection of Dorothy & Larry Rainosek
PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE - Clinton Adams, Return to Collioure, 1997, Collection UNM Art Museum
PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE - Elaine de Kooning, Albuquerque, 1960, Collection Bob and Linda Schmier
PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE - Frank Mcculloch, Arroyo Seco, 1986, Collection The Albuquerque Museum
Credit: Matthew Roybal
PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE - Frederick Hammersley, Sacred and Pro Fame, 1978, The Albuquerque Museum
PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE - Helen Hardin, Listening Woman, 1982, Courtesy Cradoc Bagshaw
PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE - Howard Schleeter, Figures #1, 1958, Collection Michael Kamins
PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE - Pablita Velarde, Old Father The Storyteller, 1959, Estate of Margarete Bagshaw
PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE - Richard Diebenkorn, Untitled, 1951, The Richard Diebenkorn Foundation
PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE - Romero de Romero, The Black Shawl, 1933, NM Museum of Art
Press release
Video

Contact


Promotional Contact:
Michael Privett
New Mexico PBS Marketing Manager
(505) 277-1230
mprivett@nmpbs.org

Press Contact:
Evy Todd
New Mexico PBS Publicist
(505) 277-1218
etodd@nmpbs.org

Program offer details:

Program Title/NOLA:
Painting Albuquerque
PABQ 000

# of Episodes:
1/60

Length:
58:20

Rights:
Unlimited 3 years

Short Program Description:
This groundbreaking program is one of the first full-length documentaries to bring together the stories of Albuquerque’s painters.

Long Program Description:
PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE is one of the first full-length documentaries to bring together the stories of Albuquerque’s painters. This groundbreaking program celebrates the culturally diverse painters and institutions that have contributed to Albuquerque’s cultural identity and artistic legacy. A New Mexico PBS original production.

Production Format:
HD Base
Stereo
Closed Captioned

Producer:
New Mexico PBS

Presenting Station/Group:
New Mexico PBS/KNME

Broadcast History:

Content Alert:
None

Videos Available:
N/A

Tag Language:
N/A

Promotional Material:
Promo, press release, photos

Local Underwriting Cleared:
No

Underwriting Language:
No

Cost/Conditions:
Free upon notification of intent to carry.

