Program Title/NOLA:

OSIMI

OSIMI 000







# of Episodes:

1/60









Length:

56:46







Rights:

Unlimited 3 years

School Rights Same as Broadcast

NO WEB/VOD Rights





Short Program Description:

A moving documentary on Muhammed Osimi, a man called the "Nelson Mandela" of Central Asia.







Long Program Description:

"OSIMI" chronicles the life of Muhammad Osimi, a man called the "Nelson Mandela" of Central Asia. With our world in turmoil through ethnic, religious, cultural and philosophical differences, the story of one man - in a country most could not locate on a map -changes the paradigm of how to create peace. Filmed in Tajikistan and around the world, through Muhammad Osimi we witness the power of art, education and science to help heal his country even during a bloody civil war. The concepts that he lived for, fought for, and ultimately for which he died, can serve us all and continue to grow through his family, friends and students.







Production Format:

HD Base

Stereo

Closed Captioned





Producer:

Chris Schueler, Christopher Productions, chrisprod@aol.com





Presenting Station/Group:

New Mexico PBS/KNME





Broadcast History:Local Air on New Mexico PBS November 2018





Content Alert:

None





Tag Language:

N/A





Promotional Contact:

Michael Privett MPrivett@nmpbs.org





Press Contact:

Evy Todd ETodd@nmpbs.org





Promotional Material:

:30 Promo will be available on Station Exchange

Promo, press release, photos





Local Underwriting Cleared:

Yes





Cost/Conditions:

Free upon notification of intent to carry.