Feed Date/Schedule:

Thursday, December 20
1230 – 1330 ET
HD05

 

Press Materials:

Photos are for editorial use only in conjunction with the direct publicity or promotion of this program, for a period of three years from the program's original program offer date, unless otherwise noted.

Photos
Credit: Osimi Foundation
Press Release
Video
Contact


Promotional Contact:
Michael Privett
New Mexico PBS Marketing Manager
(505) 277-1230
mprivett@nmpbs.org

Press Contact:
Evy Todd
New Mexico PBS Publicist
(505) 277-1218
etodd@nmpbs.org

Program offer details:

Program Title/NOLA:
OSIMI
OSIMI 000



# of Episodes:
1/60




Length:
56:46



Rights:
Unlimited 3 years
School Rights Same as Broadcast
NO WEB/VOD Rights



Short Program Description:
A moving documentary on Muhammed Osimi, a man called the "Nelson Mandela" of Central Asia.



Long Program Description:
"OSIMI" chronicles the life of Muhammad Osimi, a man called the "Nelson Mandela" of Central Asia. With our world in turmoil through ethnic, religious, cultural and philosophical differences, the story of one man - in a country most could not locate on a map -changes the paradigm of how to create peace. Filmed in Tajikistan and around the world, through Muhammad Osimi we witness the power of art, education and science to help heal his country even during a bloody civil war. The concepts that he lived for, fought for, and ultimately for which he died, can serve us all and continue to grow through his family, friends and students.



Production Format:
HD Base
Stereo
Closed Captioned


Producer:
Chris Schueler, Christopher Productions, chrisprod@aol.com


Presenting Station/Group:
New Mexico PBS/KNME


Broadcast History:Local Air on New Mexico PBS November 2018


Content Alert:
None


Tag Language:
N/A


Promotional Contact:
Michael Privett MPrivett@nmpbs.org


Press Contact:
Evy Todd ETodd@nmpbs.org


Promotional Material:
:30 Promo will be available on Station Exchange
Promo, press release, photos


Local Underwriting Cleared:
Yes


Cost/Conditions:
Free upon notification of intent to carry.

