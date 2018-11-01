Majesty of Music and Math

Feed Date/Schedule:

Thursday, December 13
1230 – 1330 ET
HD05

 

Press Materials:

Photos are for editorial use only in conjunction with the direct publicity or promotion of this program, for a period of three years from the program's original program offer date, unless otherwise noted. No other rights are granted. All rights reserved. -- All images are .jpgs unless indicated.

Photos
Press Release
Video
Contact


Promotional Contact:
Michael Privett
New Mexico PBS Marketing Manager
(505) 277-1230
mprivett@nmpbs.org

Press Contact:
Evy Todd
New Mexico PBS Publicist
(505) 277-1218
etodd@nmpbs.org

Program offer details:

Program Title/NOLA:
The Majesty of Music and Math
TING 000



# of Episodes:
1/60




Length:
56:46



Rights:
Unlimited 3 years
School Rights Same as Broadcast
WEB/VOD Rights Same as Broadcast



Short Program Description:
A one hour multi-media production exploring the interconnectedness of music and mathematics.


Long Program Description:
THE MAJESTY OF MUSIC & MATH is a one hour multi-media production that explores the interconnectedness of music and mathematics produced by New Mexico PBS. Featuring remarks by Santa Fe Institute mathematician and computer scientist Cris Moore and musical selections by the Santa Fe Symphony with Principal Conductor Guillermo Figueroa.



Production Format:
HD Base
Stereo
Closed Captioned


Producer:
New Mexico PBS


Presenting Station/Group:
New Mexico PBS/KNME


Broadcast History:Local Air on New Mexico PBS Summer 2018


Content Alert:
None


Videos Available:
DVD Offer at end of program


Tag Language:
N/A


Promotional Contact:
Michael Privett MPrivett@nmpbs.org


Press Contact:
Evy Todd ETodd@nmpbs.org


Promotional Material:
Promo, press release, photos


Local Underwriting Cleared:
Yes


Cost/Conditions:
Free upon notification of intent to carry.

