Living in the Story: Patrick Nagatani
Living in the Story documents thirty-five years of art making by the distinguished photographic artist and activist, Patrick Ryoichi Nagatani. The film portrays an artist deeply concerned and well informed about world events who uses imagery, storytelling and narrative fiction to raise awareness about modern anxieties, with an emphasis on the threat of nuclear weapons technology.
Producer: Barbara L. Estomin
Nature of Producing Organization: Independent
Production Funding: Lycoming College, Women's Film Project, Andrew Smith Gallery
Broadcast History: First Broadcast on NMPBS September 2019
