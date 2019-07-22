PROGRAM OFFER –
Freedom & Impeachment: The Courage of Edmund G. Ross
A one-hour profile of Senator Edmund G. Ross, whose vote against convicting President Andrew Johnson allowed the President to remain in office by a one vote margin. He later became Governor of the New Mexico Territory and wrote a book about Johnson’s impeachment.
FREEDOM AND IMPEACHMENT: “The Courage of Edmund G. Ross”, is a one hour documentary based on the biography by Richard A. Ruddy: “Edmund G. Ross: Soldier, Senator, Abolitionist” (UNM Press, 2013).
Ross’s life spanned many of the critical challenges facing the nation in the 19th century. He played pivotal roles affecting freedom for slaves, the Civil War, westward expansion, congressional overreach, and political corruption. As a U.S. Senator, his historic vote against the impeachment of President Andrew Johnson reflected his great personal courage, but ended his political career at the national level.
Nearly a half century later, he was memorialized in Senator John F. Kennedy’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Profiles in Courage.
