Program Title/NOLA:

Freedom & Impeachment: The Courage of Edmund G. Ross

EGRS 000





# of Episodes:

1 / 60





Length:

56:46





Feed Date/Schedule:

Thursday, August 29

1230 – 1330 ET

HD05





Format:

HD-Base, Stereo, CC





Rights:

3 Years Unlimited

NCC, School Rights Same as Broadcast

Cleared for Livestreaming concurrent with on-air broadcast





Program Description:

A one-hour profile of Senator Edmund G. Ross, whose vote against convicting President Andrew Johnson allowed the President to remain in office by a one vote margin. He later became Governor of the New Mexico Territory and wrote a book about Johnson’s impeachment.





Long Description:

FREEDOM AND IMPEACHMENT: “The Courage of Edmund G. Ross”, is a one hour documentary based on the biography by Richard A. Ruddy: “Edmund G. Ross: Soldier, Senator, Abolitionist” (UNM Press, 2013).





Ross’s life spanned many of the critical challenges facing the nation in the 19th century. He played pivotal roles affecting freedom for slaves, the Civil War, westward expansion, congressional overreach, and political corruption. As a U.S. Senator, his historic vote against the impeachment of President Andrew Johnson reflected his great personal courage, but ended his political career at the national level.





Nearly a half century later, he was memorialized in Senator John F. Kennedy’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Profiles in Courage.

Produced by:

Jim Cooney Productions





Funders included in Production Credits:

Modrall Sperling

Ann Carson

Dr. & Mrs. Lance Chilton

James Cooney

Robin Ross Jakino

Michael Keleher

Mimi Previte

Steve and Angel Ross

Mary Ruddy

Joe Sabatini





Broadcast history:

Previously broadcast on New Mexico PBS in 2019





Promotional Contact:

Michael Privett





Local Underwriting Cleared:

Yes











