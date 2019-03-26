Challah Rising: The Jews of New Mexico

Feed Date/Schedule:
April 30, 2019
1230 – 1400ET
HD05
Program offer details:
Program Title/NOLA:
Challah Rising in the Desert: The Jews of New Mexico
CLLA 000
# of Episodes:
1 / 90
Length:
01:24:00
Rights:
3 Years Unlimited
NCC, School Rights Same as Broadcast
Cleared for Livestreaming concurrent with on-air broadcast
Scheduling Note: May is Jewish American Heritage Month
Long Program Description:
Challah Rising in the Desert celebrates the history and people of New Mexico's unique Jewish community. In this new feature documentary, braided Challah bread represents five waves of settlement of New Mexico's Jewish community including Conversos escaping the Spanish Inquisition 400 years ago, German Jewish pioneers of the Santa Fe Trail in the 1800s, scientists of the 1940s at Los Alamos and the counterculture of the 1960s. Challah Rising is a moving tapestry of the Jewish experience woven into New Mexico's unique history and landscape.
Producer: Cinewest Productions
Funders included in production credits:
Maurice Amado Foundation,
Harold and Carolee Albert,
Adam and Margot Bram,
David Bernstein and Erika Rimson,
Dr. Ruth and Mr. Martin Mondlick,
Dr. Paula Amar Schwartz,
Mr. Melvin J. Schwartz
Ms Janet Youngberg
Ms Bev Rogoff
Dr. Michael and MinJo Linver
Dr. Estelle Rosenbloom
Ms. Gila Yaniv
Ms. Sandy Schargel
Mr.Stuart and Ros Simon
Emunnah Herzog and Randall Woods
Dr. Christine Anderson
Mary Fran Blisard
Jeff and Johanna Ilfeld
Brian Ilfeld and Amy Genkuong
DK and Jane Ilfeld
Michael and Lena Keslin
Michel, Betsy Nordhaus Messeca
Dick and Mary Nordhaus
Nancy and David Paxton
Gerry Meyer
Bob Nordhaus
Fred and Barbara Ilfeld
Peggy Werbner
Jewish Federation of NM
Howard and Debra Friedman
Lance Bell
Broadcast History: Previously broadcast on New Mexico PBS in 2018
Promotional material:
Available at challahrising.com
Promotional Contact:
Isaac Arteinstein Cinewest@aol.com
Local Underwriting Cleared:
Yes