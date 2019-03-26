Challah Rising: The Jews of New Mexico

Program Title/NOLA:

Challah Rising in the Desert: The Jews of New Mexico



CLLA 000







# of Episodes:

1 / 90









Length:

01:24:00







Rights:

3 Years Unlimited



NCC, School Rights Same as Broadcast



Cleared for Livestreaming concurrent with on-air broadcast







Scheduling Note: May is Jewish American Heritage Month





Long Program Description:

Challah Rising in the Desert celebrates the history and people of New Mexico's unique Jewish community. In this new feature documentary, braided Challah bread represents five waves of settlement of New Mexico's Jewish community including Conversos escaping the Spanish Inquisition 400 years ago, German Jewish pioneers of the Santa Fe Trail in the 1800s, scientists of the 1940s at Los Alamos and the counterculture of the 1960s. Challah Rising is a moving tapestry of the Jewish experience woven into New Mexico's unique history and landscape.





Producer: Cinewest Productions





Funders included in production credits:

Maurice Amado Foundation,



Harold and Carolee Albert,



Adam and Margot Bram,



David Bernstein and Erika Rimson,



Dr. Ruth and Mr. Martin Mondlick,



Dr. Paula Amar Schwartz,



Mr. Melvin J. Schwartz



Ms Janet Youngberg



Ms Bev Rogoff



Dr. Michael and MinJo Linver



Dr. Estelle Rosenbloom



Ms. Gila Yaniv



Ms. Sandy Schargel



Mr.Stuart and Ros Simon



Emunnah Herzog and Randall Woods



Dr. Christine Anderson



Mary Fran Blisard



Jeff and Johanna Ilfeld



Brian Ilfeld and Amy Genkuong



DK and Jane Ilfeld



Michael and Lena Keslin



Michel, Betsy Nordhaus Messeca



Dick and Mary Nordhaus



Nancy and David Paxton



Gerry Meyer



Bob Nordhaus



Fred and Barbara Ilfeld



Peggy Werbner



Jewish Federation of NM



Howard and Debra Friedman



Lance Bell





Broadcast History: Previously broadcast on New Mexico PBS in 2018





Promotional material:

Available at challahrising.com





Promotional Contact:

Isaac Arteinstein Cinewest@aol.com





Local Underwriting Cleared:

Yes