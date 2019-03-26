Challah Rising: The Jews of New Mexico

Challah Rising

April 30, 2019
Challah Rising in the Desert: The Jews of New Mexico

Scheduling Note: May is Jewish American Heritage Month


Challah Rising in the Desert celebrates the history and people of New Mexico's unique Jewish community. In this new feature documentary, braided Challah bread represents five waves of settlement of New Mexico's Jewish community including Conversos escaping the Spanish Inquisition 400 years ago, German Jewish pioneers of the Santa Fe Trail in the 1800s, scientists of the 1940s at Los Alamos and the counterculture of the 1960s. Challah Rising is a moving tapestry of the Jewish experience woven into New Mexico's unique history and landscape.

