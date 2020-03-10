ALLAIRE BACK FITNESS
Allaire Back Fitness
201-226
26/30s
26:46
Series Description:
Chiropractor, Dr. Lisa Allaire, leads you through a series of exercises-beginner to intermediate/advanced- that will improve the strength and fitness of your core and postural muscles. Join the workouts and gain more strength, flexibility, and stability.
Shot on location in beautiful Huatulco, Mexico, Allaire Back Fitness Season 2 is an innovative health and fitness exercise series designed and taught by Dr. Lisa Allaire, DC., a back health specialist.
The series is based on the latest rehabilitation information and teaches viewers how to develop a healthy back.
Viewers will transform their bodies by learning movement patterns that will help them develop better posture, better balance, and activate muscles that will protect their spine and discs!
Episode Titles / Short Descriptions:
201
Create well-conditioned muscles and develop a resilient and healthy back.
Practice the abdominal exercise that is the least stressful to your spine and discs.
202
Practice movement patterns that will protect your back and improve your posture.
Introducing the hip hinge.
203
Develop muscles that will lead to a healthy and fit body.
Learn basic neck exercises that will strengthen your neck and improve your posture.
204
Develop muscles that work as a healthy team and work to protect your back.
Practice standing exercises that will improve your balance and help you create a more resilient back.
205
Create better balance.
Improve the communication between your brain and your body and develop a healthier back.
206
Replace typical dysfunctional physical patterns that lead to back pain and disability and replace them with healthier patterns.
207
Create strength, stability, flexibility, and better body mechanics.
208
Create well-conditioned muscles that will protect your spine and discs. Introduces new flexibility exercises.
209
Train your muscles to work as a team. Create a robust and resilient back.
210
Practice movement patterns that will protect your back and improve your posture
Introduces a self-care massage technique.
211
Create healthy and fit core and postural muscles.
Crank it up with more core exercises.
212
Create healthy and fit core and postural muscles.
Emphasis on standing exercises and improvement of balance.
213
Practice movement patterns that will protect your back and improve your posture. Improve the communication between your brain and your body.
214
Develop muscles that work as a healthy team and work to protect your back.
215
Create strength, stability, flexibility, and better body mechanics.Introduces eccentric stretching.
216
Create healthy and fit core and postural muscles.Train your muscles to work as a team to protect your spine and discs.
217
Develop muscles that work as a healthy team and work to protect your back. Practice linked exercises that improve your strength and coordination.
218
Improve your posture and trunk musculature.
219
Practice movement patterns that will protect your back and improve your posture.
220
Create healthy and fit core and postural muscles.
Practice linked exercises to challenge your balance and create healthier movement patterns, coordination, and alignment.
221
Create well-conditioned muscles that will protect your spine and discs. Practice the abdominal exercise that is the least stressful to your spine and discs.
222
Train your core and posture for long term back health.
223
Replace typical dysfunctional physical patterns that lead to back pain and disability and replace them with healthier patterns.
224
Improve your quality of life and sports performance with exercises that improve your strength, balance, and flexibility.
225
Practice movement patterns that will protect your back and improve your posture.
226
Improve your posture and trunk musculature.
