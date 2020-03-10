Program Title/NOLA:

Allaire Back Fitness

201-226

26/30s

26:46

Distributed via sIX from New Mexico PBS / Westlink

Available via sIX download through ProTrack

Unlimited Broadcast Rights through 12/11/21

Cleared for Livestreaming Concurrent with On-Air Broadcast

Series Description:

Chiropractor, Dr. Lisa Allaire, leads you through a series of exercises-beginner to intermediate/advanced- that will improve the strength and fitness of your core and postural muscles. Join the workouts and gain more strength, flexibility, and stability.

Shot on location in beautiful Huatulco, Mexico, Allaire Back Fitness Season 2 is an innovative health and fitness exercise series designed and taught by Dr. Lisa Allaire, DC., a back health specialist.

The series is based on the latest rehabilitation information and teaches viewers how to develop a healthy back.

Viewers will transform their bodies by learning movement patterns that will help them develop better posture, better balance, and activate muscles that will protect their spine and discs!

Episode Titles / Short Descriptions:

201

Create well-conditioned muscles and develop a resilient and healthy back.

Practice the abdominal exercise that is the least stressful to your spine and discs.

202

Practice movement patterns that will protect your back and improve your posture.

Introducing the hip hinge.

203

Develop muscles that will lead to a healthy and fit body.

Learn basic neck exercises that will strengthen your neck and improve your posture.

204

Develop muscles that work as a healthy team and work to protect your back.

Practice standing exercises that will improve your balance and help you create a more resilient back.

205

Create better balance.

Improve the communication between your brain and your body and develop a healthier back.

206

Replace typical dysfunctional physical patterns that lead to back pain and disability and replace them with healthier patterns.

207

Create strength, stability, flexibility, and better body mechanics.

208

Create well-conditioned muscles that will protect your spine and discs. Introduces new flexibility exercises.

209

Train your muscles to work as a team. Create a robust and resilient back.

210

Practice movement patterns that will protect your back and improve your posture

Introduces a self-care massage technique.

211

Create healthy and fit core and postural muscles.

Crank it up with more core exercises.

212

Create healthy and fit core and postural muscles.

Emphasis on standing exercises and improvement of balance.

213

Practice movement patterns that will protect your back and improve your posture. Improve the communication between your brain and your body.

214

Develop muscles that work as a healthy team and work to protect your back.

215

Create strength, stability, flexibility, and better body mechanics.Introduces eccentric stretching.

216

Create healthy and fit core and postural muscles.Train your muscles to work as a team to protect your spine and discs.

217

Develop muscles that work as a healthy team and work to protect your back. Practice linked exercises that improve your strength and coordination.

218

Improve your posture and trunk musculature.

219

Practice movement patterns that will protect your back and improve your posture.

220

Create healthy and fit core and postural muscles.

Practice linked exercises to challenge your balance and create healthier movement patterns, coordination, and alignment.

221

Create well-conditioned muscles that will protect your spine and discs. Practice the abdominal exercise that is the least stressful to your spine and discs.

222

Train your core and posture for long term back health.

223

Replace typical dysfunctional physical patterns that lead to back pain and disability and replace them with healthier patterns.

224

Improve your quality of life and sports performance with exercises that improve your strength, balance, and flexibility.

225

Practice movement patterns that will protect your back and improve your posture.

226

Improve your posture and trunk musculature.

Lisa Allaire, DC and Matthew Campagna

Independent

Independent

Premiere 200 series

none

DVDs available

To order a copy of Allaire Back Fitness Season 2, which includes all 26 episodes and a bonus episode, go to www.allairebackfitness.com.

Lisa Allaire, DC

www.allairebackfitness.com

Address: 436 Peninsula Ave. Ste. E San Mateo, Ca. 94401

Yes

n/a

Free upon notification of intent to carry.