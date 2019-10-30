Program Title/NOLA:
Ageless Living
101 - 114
14/30m
26:46
November 22, 2019 – February 21, 2020
Fridays
1300 – 1330 ET
HD05
3 year rights period for On-Air Broadcast
Cleared for Livestreaming concurrent with On-Air Broadcast
A Breakthrough Self-Development Television Series Featuring Award-Winning, Best-Selling Authors
Featuring a host of award-winning, best-selling authors, the AGELESS LIVING series is a must for anyone who wants to improve their health, lead more vital, resilient, meaningful and purpose-driven lives, expand their creativity, experiment with alternate lifestyles, enjoy more loving relationships, contribute to greater sustainability and create legacies of greater value.
101 / 102
THE SOUL OF MONEY - LIVING A COMMITTED LIFE
LYNNE TWIST
Author Lynne Twist encourages us to give the extraordinary gift of making a difference.
103 / 104
DO NOT GO QUIETLY, KEYS TO LIVING THE LIFE YOU WERE BORN TO LIVE, PT 1
GEORGE AND SEDENA CAPPANELLI
Authors George and Sedena Cappanelli explore living life outside the boundaries of time.
105 / 106
THE LEGACY, AN ELDER’S VISION FOR A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE, PT 1
DAVID SUZUKI
Geneticist David Suzuki explains the role humanity must play to avert climate disaster.
107 / 108
AGING, A BELIEF TO GROW OLD BY, PT 2
BRUCE H. LIPTON, PhD
Dr. Bruce Lipton debunks “genetic determinism,” which posits that genes control the character and fate of our lives.
109 / 110
AGELESS LIVING - BEYOND MARS AND VENUS, PT 2
JOHN GRAY
Author John Gray helps men and women understand and respect their differences.
111 / 112
DYING TO BE ME, PT 2
ANITA MOORJANI
Author Anita Moorjani recounts her battle with cancer, sharing life-changing discoveries.
113 / 114
EVOLVING OUT LOUD, PT 2
KYLE CEASE
Comedian Kyle Cease uses humor to remove illusions stopping us from leading joyful lives.
AgeNation
Independent
New Mexico PBS
Visit AgelessLivingSeries.com. You’ll receive a free copy of our new e-book.
George Cappannelli
george@agenation.com
Yes, with the exception of Category Exclusivity for Nissan USA (Regional Mountain Division)
Free upon notification of intent to carry.