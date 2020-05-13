Ageless Living Season 3

Program Title/NOLA:
Ageless Living
AGLS
301 - 312
# of Episodes/Length:
12/30m
Length:
26:46
Feed Date/Schedule:
June 5 - August 21, 2020
Fridays
1300 – 1330 ET
HD05
Rights:
3 year rights period for On-Air Broadcast
Cleared for Livestreaming concurrent with On-Air Broadcast
Series Description:
Season 3 of the breakthrough self-development series featuring award-winning New York Times best-selling authors
Longer Series description:
Featuring a host of award-winning, best-selling authors, the AGELESS LIVING series is a must for anyone who wants to improve their health, lead more vital, resilient, meaningful and purpose-driven lives, expand their creativity, experiment with alternate lifestyles, enjoy more loving relationships, contribute to greater sustainability and create legacies of greater value.
Episode Titles / Short Descriptions:
301 / 302
EVOLVING OUT LOUD - KYLE CEASE
A noted comedian explores using humor in helping people let go of negative illusions.
303 / 304
THIS CHAIR ROCKS, A MANIFESTO AGAINST AGEISM - ASHTON APPLEWHITE
A best-selling author explores and debunks many of the myths and false beliefs about aging.
305 / 306
NATURAL INTELLIGENCE, THE HIDDEN DESIGN BEHIND OUR EVOLUTION - JEDDAH MALI
A gifted teacher shares how the intangible is accessible for those willing to look for it.
307 / 308
HEALTHY LIVING, VISIONS OF IMMORTALITY - DR. LARRY DOSSEY
A physician advances the boundaries of understanding regarding healing, well-being and consciousness.
309 / 310
LIVING IN A MINDFUL UNIVERSE - DR. EBEN ALEXANDER & KAREN NEWELL
A neurosurgeon and innovator show how there is more to reality than what we see and hear.
311 / 312
GETTING NEWER EVERY DAY - BARBARA MARX-HUBBARD
Master Mingtong Gu shows how to harness inner energy to accelerate personal healing.
HD Base
Stereo, CC
Producer:
AgeNation
Nature of Producing Organization :
Independent
Presenting Station/Group:
New Mexico PBS
Tag Language:
Visit AgelessLivingSeries.com. You’ll receive a free copy of our new e-book.
Promotional Contact:
George Cappannelli
george@agenation.com
Local Underwriting Cleared:
Yes, with the exception of Category Exclusivity for Nissan USA (Regional Mountain Division)
Cost/Conditions:
Free upon notification of intent to carry.