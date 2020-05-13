Ageless Living Season 3

Program Title/NOLA:

Ageless Living

AGLS

301 - 312

# of Episodes/Length:

12/30m

Length:

26:46

Feed Date/Schedule:

June 5 - August 21, 2020

Fridays

1300 – 1330 ET

HD05

Rights:

3 year rights period for On-Air Broadcast

Cleared for Livestreaming concurrent with On-Air Broadcast

Series Description:

Season 3 of the breakthrough self-development series featuring award-winning New York Times best-selling authors

Longer Series description:

Featuring a host of award-winning, best-selling authors, the AGELESS LIVING series is a must for anyone who wants to improve their health, lead more vital, resilient, meaningful and purpose-driven lives, expand their creativity, experiment with alternate lifestyles, enjoy more loving relationships, contribute to greater sustainability and create legacies of greater value.

Episode Titles / Short Descriptions:

301 / 302

EVOLVING OUT LOUD - KYLE CEASE

A noted comedian explores using humor in helping people let go of negative illusions.

303 / 304

THIS CHAIR ROCKS, A MANIFESTO AGAINST AGEISM - ASHTON APPLEWHITE

A best-selling author explores and debunks many of the myths and false beliefs about aging.

305 / 306

NATURAL INTELLIGENCE, THE HIDDEN DESIGN BEHIND OUR EVOLUTION - JEDDAH MALI

A gifted teacher shares how the intangible is accessible for those willing to look for it.

307 / 308

HEALTHY LIVING, VISIONS OF IMMORTALITY - DR. LARRY DOSSEY

A physician advances the boundaries of understanding regarding healing, well-being and consciousness.

309 / 310

LIVING IN A MINDFUL UNIVERSE - DR. EBEN ALEXANDER & KAREN NEWELL

A neurosurgeon and innovator show how there is more to reality than what we see and hear.

311 / 312

GETTING NEWER EVERY DAY - BARBARA MARX-HUBBARD

Master Mingtong Gu shows how to harness inner energy to accelerate personal healing.

HD Base

Stereo, CC

Producer:

AgeNation

Nature of Producing Organization :

Independent

Presenting Station/Group:

New Mexico PBS

Tag Language:

Visit AgelessLivingSeries.com. You’ll receive a free copy of our new e-book.

Promotional Contact:

George Cappannelli

george@agenation.com

Local Underwriting Cleared:

Yes, with the exception of Category Exclusivity for Nissan USA (Regional Mountain Division)

Cost/Conditions:

Free upon notification of intent to carry.