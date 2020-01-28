Ageless Living Season 2

Program Title/NOLA:
Ageless Living
AGLS
201 - 214
# of Episodes/Length:
14/30m
Length:
26:46
Feed Date/Schedule:
February 28 - May 29, 2020
Fridays
1300 – 1330 ET
HD05
Rights:
3 year rights period for On-Air Broadcast
Cleared for Livestreaming concurrent with On-Air Broadcast
Series Description:
Season 2 of the breakthrough self-development series featuring award-winning New York Times best-selling authors.
Longer Series description:
Featuring a host of award-winning, best-selling authors, the AGELESS LIVING series is a must for anyone who wants to improve their health, lead more vital, resilient, meaningful and purpose-driven lives, expand their creativity, experiment with alternate lifestyles, enjoy more loving relationships, contribute to greater sustainability and create legacies of greater value.
Episode Titles / Short Descriptions:
201 / 202
THE NEW HUMAN STORY: THE POWER TO THRIVE IN LIFE'S EXTREMES - GREGG BRADEN
A best-selling author explores why we solve our problems based upon our self-perception.
203 / 204
AGELESS SOUL: BECOMING YOUR AUTHENTIC SELF OVER TIME - THOMAS MOORE
Renowned therapist Thomas Moore reminds us our sense of self rises up from the deep soul.
205 / 206
MIND OVER AGING; FIVE STEPS TO TURN BACK THE CLOCK - JOAN BORYSENKO
A world-renowned expert in the mind/body connection shares ways to live with vitality, joy, and meaning.
207 / 208
CONSCIOUS LOVING EVER AFTER, CREATING LIFELONG MAGIC IN YOUR RELATIONSHIPS - GAY & KATIE HENDRICKS
Two pioneering authors show how to create vibrant connections from your mid-40s onward.
209 / 210
THE HIGH PERFORMANCE LIFE - JOSEPH GAGNON
Ultra-endurance athlete Joseph Gagnon shares why he believes human potential is infinite.
211 / 212
THE HEALING POWER OF QIGONG - MINGTONG GU
Master Mingtong Gu shows how to harness inner energy to accelerate personal healing.
213 / 214
THE MACGYVER SECRET, HOW TO CONNECT TO THE GIFT OF INTUITION - LEE ZLOTOFF
Comedian Kyle Cease uses humor to remove illusions stopping us from leading joyful lives.
HD Base
Stereo, CC
Producer:
AgeNation
Nature of Producing Organization :
Independent
Presenting Station/Group:
New Mexico PBS
Tag Language:
Visit AgelessLivingSeries.com. You’ll receive a free copy of our new e-book.
Promotional Contact:
George Cappannelli
george@agenation.com
Local Underwriting Cleared:
Yes, with the exception of Category Exclusivity for Nissan USA (Regional Mountain Division)
Cost/Conditions:
Free upon notification of intent to carry.