Ageless Living Season 2

Program Title/NOLA:

Ageless Living

AGLS

201 - 214

# of Episodes/Length:

14/30m

Length:

26:46

Feed Date/Schedule:

February 28 - May 29, 2020

Fridays

1300 – 1330 ET

HD05

Rights:

3 year rights period for On-Air Broadcast

Cleared for Livestreaming concurrent with On-Air Broadcast

Series Description:

Season 2 of the breakthrough self-development series featuring award-winning New York Times best-selling authors.

Longer Series description:

Featuring a host of award-winning, best-selling authors, the AGELESS LIVING series is a must for anyone who wants to improve their health, lead more vital, resilient, meaningful and purpose-driven lives, expand their creativity, experiment with alternate lifestyles, enjoy more loving relationships, contribute to greater sustainability and create legacies of greater value.

Episode Titles / Short Descriptions:

201 / 202

THE NEW HUMAN STORY: THE POWER TO THRIVE IN LIFE'S EXTREMES - GREGG BRADEN

A best-selling author explores why we solve our problems based upon our self-perception.

203 / 204

AGELESS SOUL: BECOMING YOUR AUTHENTIC SELF OVER TIME - THOMAS MOORE

Renowned therapist Thomas Moore reminds us our sense of self rises up from the deep soul.

205 / 206

MIND OVER AGING; FIVE STEPS TO TURN BACK THE CLOCK - JOAN BORYSENKO

A world-renowned expert in the mind/body connection shares ways to live with vitality, joy, and meaning.

207 / 208

CONSCIOUS LOVING EVER AFTER, CREATING LIFELONG MAGIC IN YOUR RELATIONSHIPS - GAY & KATIE HENDRICKS

Two pioneering authors show how to create vibrant connections from your mid-40s onward.

209 / 210

THE HIGH PERFORMANCE LIFE - JOSEPH GAGNON

Ultra-endurance athlete Joseph Gagnon shares why he believes human potential is infinite.

211 / 212

THE HEALING POWER OF QIGONG - MINGTONG GU

Master Mingtong Gu shows how to harness inner energy to accelerate personal healing.

213 / 214

THE MACGYVER SECRET, HOW TO CONNECT TO THE GIFT OF INTUITION - LEE ZLOTOFF

Comedian Kyle Cease uses humor to remove illusions stopping us from leading joyful lives.

HD Base

Stereo, CC

Producer:

AgeNation

Nature of Producing Organization :

Independent

Presenting Station/Group:

New Mexico PBS

Tag Language:

Visit AgelessLivingSeries.com. You’ll receive a free copy of our new e-book.

Promotional Contact:

George Cappannelli

george@agenation.com

Local Underwriting Cleared:

Yes, with the exception of Category Exclusivity for Nissan USA (Regional Mountain Division)

Cost/Conditions:

Free upon notification of intent to carry.