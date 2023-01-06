"Hiii! My name is Eric Stone and I am currently a sophomore at the University of New Mexico. I was born in Albuquerque but I have grown up in the Pueblo of Picuris. I moved to Albuquerque at a young age in order to attend better schools. I am majoring in Film and Digital Media with an emphasis on Animation as my main subject. I love digital design and I have been working in the Adobe Space since 2016 and I have loved it ever since. Some hobbies of mine are being in the wilderness, video games, and observing/collecting high end street art. My future aspirations include working with a major animation studio in the future, hopefully owning and operating my own business one day, and to give back to my community as much as I can throughout my lifetime. I want to be able to go back home and better the quality of life for my people and future generations to come. I am very thankful that I have had the opportunity to be working at NMPBS as a Production/Media Assistant. I am looking forward to meeting new people and to the life story that will be written as my journey here continues to grow."

