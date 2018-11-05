Veterans’ Day Commemoration Programs & Free Screenings Nov. 1 – 23

New Mexico PBS has a dynamic line-up of new and encore Programs commemorating Veterans’ Day – Sunday, Nov. 11. These programs will air throughout November — Nov. 1 – 23.





DUNKIRK (A new 3-part BBC series)

Ch. 5.1 – Thursday, 11/1 at 9:00 pm

Retreat #101 – The Allies in Northern France are in retreat. Overrun by the Nazi Blitzkrieg, they are making their way to the coast. The Navy has organized an improvised evacuation, but …





¡COLORES! (A New Mexico PBS Production)

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 11/3 at 4:00 pm

Ch. 9.1 – Friday, 11/9 at 8:00 pm

¡COLORES! is a weekly art series with stories devoted to the creative spirit

Commemorating 100 Years, WWI historian and author DAVID HOLTBY shares remarkable stories of New Mexicans serving on the battlefield & the homefront.

“New Mexico, I argue, is an instance where the particular reveals the universal. So, if we can understand New Mexico and its response to the war, we can learn a lot about how Americans everywhere understood and responded to the war.”

LISA DANIELS was surprised her grandmother was a WW II veteran, inspiring her to create the UNSUNG HEROES LIVING HISTORY PROJECT.





U.S. MARINE BAND: AN ALL-STAR ORCHESTRA SPECIAL “Above and Beyond”

Ch. 9.1 – Monday, 11/5 at 7:00 pm

The beloved folk melodies and lively dances of Grainger’s “Lincolnshire Posy” start off the program. A fascinating history of the 229-year-old U.S. Marine Band leads into Maestro Schwarz’ own “Above and Beyond”- dedicated to the Marine Band. Next comes Pulitzer Prize-winner Jennifer Higdon’s thrilling “Fanfare Ritmico. ” and Sousa’s “Semper Fidelis” March, conducted by the Director of the U.S. Marine Band, Colonel Jason K. Fettig, bring this episode to a rousing conclusion





Ch. 5.1 – Thursday, 11/8 at 9:00 pm

Evacuation #102 – The Army has now made its way back to the coast, but there are far too many men to evacuate in the time that is left before the Germans are expected to take Dunkirk. More boats are needed.





¡COLORES!

**A SPECIAL ALL-NEW MEXICO VETERANS ¡COLORES!** — Presented in Conjunction with VETERAN’s DAY

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 11/10 at 4:00 pm

Ch. 9.1 – Friday, 11/16 at 8:00 pm

***Please Note**** This program focuses on veterans, art, and the traumas of war. It contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing, and may be inappropriate for some viewers.

Reclaiming herself from the trauma of the Iraq War, K.D. NEELEY is determined to change her life and the lives of those around her. “When somebody sees a work of art they can relate to, or that makes them laugh, or that evokes an emotion in them that it was an emotion in you, that connection is what heals us.”

Vietnam War veterans ROY BRECKENRIDGE and JIM ROGERS share how art and the NEW MEXICO VETERANS ART ASSOCIATION changed their lives.

Art therapist Dr. DEBORAH GOOD shares how veterans find healing in the arts.





NEW MEXICO COLORES! “Justin Evan Thompson– Singer, Songwriter, Veteran”

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 11/10 at 4:30 pm — Presented in Conjunction with VETERAN’s DAY

Join ¡COLORES! for great original music in this special featuring a concert and interview with one of New Mexico’s favorite folk musicians – singer, songwriter and ex-Marine veteran, Justin Evan Thompson. Taped live at the Outpost Performance Space in Albuquerque, Justin is joined by some of NM’s best musicians and shares his journey in music that includes two tours of combat in Iraq.





LIFELINE: PEARL HARBOR’S UNKNOWN HERO

Ch. 5.1 – Monday, 11/12 at 9:00 pm

Narrated by actor Gary Sinise, this program tells the story of how U.S. Navy sailor Joe George became an unlikely hero when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on December 7, 1941, and how he was recognized with a Bronze Medal for his actions more than 70 years later.





WE’LL MEET AGAIN “Saved In Vietnam”

Ch. 5.1 – Tuesday, 11/13 at 7:00 pm

Ch. 9.1 – Saturday, 11/17 at 7:00 am & again at 1:00 pm

2nd Season Premiere – Join Ann Curry as two Vietnam veterans search for the heroes who saved them. An Army officer searches for the helicopter pilot who rescued him, while another soldier wants to reconnect with the surgeon who saved his leg from amputation.





DEFENDING THE FIRE

Ch. 5.1 – Wednesday, 11/14 at 10:00 pm

Taped in New Mexico — There will always be warriors. This program follows the journey of the Native Warrior as he (and she) continue conflict resolution in order to survive and secure resources and culture. The answer to “Why Fight” requires a complex look at the truth through decades of stereotypes and misperceptions. Remarkably, the answer has stayed the same, whether during the 1500s Tiguex War, the Indian Wars of the 1800s, the World Wars, modern Warfare, or continued modern fights for sovereignty and environment. To Protect and Defend – the cohesive thread that connects generations and tribes. Vietnam war veteran and actor Wes Studi (Geronimo, Last of the Mohicans) narrates and appears in the film





Ch. 5.1 – Thursday, 11/15 at 9:00 pm

Deliverance #103 – Dunkirk has now become a siege town. While a large number of the Army has been evacuated, many tens of thousands still remain. Whether or not they survive depends on how long men like Lieutenant Jimmy Langley can hold back the final German advance.





AMERICA REFRAMED “Island Soldier”

Ch. 9.1 – Thursday, 11/15 at 9:00 pm; Sunday, 11/18 at 7:00 am

Filmed in Micronesia, this program follows the Nena family as they grieve the loss of their son. His death in Afghanistan makes waves through the community where nearly everyone is connected to the U.S. Military – an area which contributes a disproportionate number of soldiers to the American armed forces, yet who cannot receive benefits.





LEGENDS OF AIRPOWER “John McCain”

Ch. 9.1 – Friday, 11/16 at 9:00 pm

Premiere – 2nd season – The son and grandson of 4-star generals, John McCain’s fame came from the courage he showed while a POW in Vietnam. From flying A-4s to running for the President of the United States, John McCain bears the mark of a true Legend.





LEGENDS OF AIRPOWER “Charles McGee”

Ch. 9.1 – Friday, 11/23 at 9:00 pm

Without fanfare, McGee and his fellow Tuskegee Airmen proved the bigots wrong. McGee fought in three wars-WWII, Korea, and Vietnam-and racked up over 6300 flight hours by the time he retired.