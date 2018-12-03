There are many ways to give this holiday season!

Like many people, I love the holidays, but perhaps not for the most obvious of reasons.





I’m certainly not immune to the hustle and the bustle of the season, and I can certainly have my grumpy moments, but that leads to why I love the holidays. I’ve got a built in mood enhancer. All I really need to do is come to work and see firsthand the generosity of our members. The nice encouraging notes and the rush of year end contributions reminds me how fortunate we all are to live in such a generous part of world. For many this is THE season for giving, and everyone at New Mexico PBS is grateful.





You see, without your generosity the experiment of public television and radio just wouldn’t work. At its creation, public media was designed to be independent and commercial free and reliant upon the voluntary support of individuals in the communities each station serves.





For several decades now, the generosity of this and other communities, has allowed public television to reach 96% of the homes in America with great stories, intriguing ideas, and heartwarming performances. It’s been a wonderful and successful partnership that all of us here are dedicated to continuing, and we are grateful to you for being the public in public television!





Regardless of whether you choose to support New Mexico PBS or another organization, it’s never a bad idea to review some of the ways you can demonstrate your generosity:

Cash – all non-profits welcome unrestricted cash gifts

Cash distributions from your qualified IRA

Gifts of appreciated stock

Donate a vehicle– We’ll pick it up!

If you are looking to make a legacy type of gift, there are a number of possibilities in this area as well

Make NMPBS the beneficiary of your life insurance policy

Name your favorite charity in your will

Make a direct cash gift to the organization’s endowment

There are many meaningful and diverse ways to support you favorite non-profit. If you would like to learn more about supporting New Mexico PBS, please call Theresa Spencer, Director of Development at (505) 277-1225 or e-mail tspencer@nmpbs.org.





I’m glad to have the opportunity to thank you for making the holiday season (and every day) special. Thank you very much for the interest you show and the support you give!





Happy Holidays!





John Burch