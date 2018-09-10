





THE GREAT AMERICAN READ VILLAINS AND MONSTERS SCREENING

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 17, 7PM

SOUTH BROADWAY CULTURAL CENTER

1025 Broadway Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102

DOORS OPEN 6:30PM / EVENT BEGINS: 7PM

No rsvp required.

Event is recommended for Age 8 and up.

Wear your scariest costume and participate in our costume contest!

Winners will receive prizes courtesy of the Public Libraries and NMPBS!

6:30 Doors open

6:45 Costume Parade (all ages)

7:00 Screening begins

8:00 Costume Contest & Judging (all ages)

8:15 Free Trick or Treating

Booksworks will be on hand selling your favorite Villains and Monsters titles!

We are drawn to stories of power, lust, revenge, and evil, with characters who haunt our sleep and torture our psyches. What accounts for the attraction these stories exert? Where does this urge to enter the mind of a killer, or descend into another person’s madness, come from? Perhaps we choose stories featuring villains and monsters because they allow us to experience our fears safely, and put them down again when we need to get away. Whatever form they take, our fears have much to teach us, and from Shelley to Rowling the experience of reading these books is cathartic, and quite often, wicked fun. What do our favorite books about villains, monsters, and evil forces tell us about ourselves and our darkest desires?





BOOKS FEATURED IN THIS EPISODE

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley*

Beloved by Toni Morrison*

Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll*

Rebecca by Daphne de Maurier*

And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie*

Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn**

Moby Dick by Herman Melville*

A Game of Thrones by George RR Martin**

The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde*

Watchers by Dean Koontz**

The Stand by Stephen King*

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood**

Harry Potter by JK Rowling*

Flowers in the Attic by V. C. Andrews

Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte

Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton

The Lovely Bones by Alice Sebold

Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky

Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad





* – Book is profiled in episode (not all books on list are discussed in the episode)

** – author is interviewed in episode





