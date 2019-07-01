Science Café: NOVA What’s the Universe Made Of?

NOVA What’s the Universe Made Of?

Saturday, July 13

2:00pm-4:00pm

Pajarito Environmental Education Center

2600 Canyon Rd

Los Alamos

Everything we know about the universe, the stars, planets, and galaxies constitute less than 5 percent of the known universe. The majority of the cosmos still remains a mystery to scientists across the world. However, astronomers are convinced that there are two major players: dark matter which is pulling the universe together, and dark energy which pushes the universe apart. They’re engaged in a cosmic tug of war that will determine nothing less than the fate of our universe.





Come to the July New Mexico PBS Science Café and watch a segment of NOVA Wonders: What’s the Universe Made Of? Join a panel discussion with experts that will discuss recent discoveries and how they hope to push our understanding of the universe even further.





Speakers include:

• Galen Gisler, Ph.D., who spent 25 years at Los Alamos National Laboratory working on a variety of topics in astrophysics and space science

• Peter Polko is a postdoc in astrophysics at Los Alamos National Laboratory working on black hole discs and jets





Admission to the café is free, but a reservation is required. RSVP on Eventbrite. Seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

