New Mexico PBS Science Cafe: Addiction

ADDICTION

Saturday, June 29, 2019

10:00am-12Noon

New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science

STEM Theater

1801 Mountain Rd NW

Substance use disorders are now killing more people than at the height of the initial HIV Epidemic in the 1980s, and represent the single most profound public health crisis of our generation. As a country, we have neglected it, and stigmatized it, and we have criminalized it, and that has not solved the problem. One solution is to embrace addiction as a treatable medical condition. What does this mean to New Mexicans struggling with addictions and cannot access medications or treatments proven to be effective?





Come to the June New Mexico PBS Science Café to watch a segment of NOVA Addiction and join a discussion with Snehal Bhatt, MD, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and Medical Director of Addictions and Substance Abuse Programs at the University of New Mexico. He will address the needs and barriers of treatment of underrepresented populations in New Mexico and discuss diverse treatments available for addictive illnesses.





Admission to the café is free, but a reservation is required. Museum admission fees are not included for this event. If you wish to tour the museum, please visit the admission desk. RSVP to Rose Poston at 277-2396 or rposton@newmexicopbs.org. Seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.







Interested in exploring the impact of drugs to our health, environment, and safety as a society? Attendees should explore the museum’s DRUGS: COSTS & CONSEQUENCES traveling exhibit from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Museum on display through December 8, 2019. Entrance to the exhibit is included with regular admission to the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science.





Be more curious… be more amazed… come to the New Mexico PBS Science Café.