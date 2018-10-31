Reflections on Dawnland

Dawnland tells the story of the first government-sanctioned truth and reconciliation commission in the U.S., investigating the devastating impact of Maine’s child welfare practices on Native American communities. With intimate access to this groundbreaking process, the film reveals the untold narrative of Indigenous child removal in the United States.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs was holding training in ABQ the same day as our Dawnland screening, so several women from the Eight Northern Pueblos came to our event at the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice. They represented Nambe Pueblo, Picuris Pueblo, Ohkay Owingeh, Tesuque Pueblo and Santa Clara Pueblo. The event was a perfect fit for the Pueblo women, as they all work in the tribal social services agencies.

After the film, we opened up the room for discussion. This was the conversation I always hope for at an Indie Lens PopUp event. Much of what was discussed was about the difficult relationship between the New Mexico’s Children Youth and Families Department and Pueblo communities. One woman who attended works for CYFD, and she asked sincere questions and listened carefully to the Native women who spoke.

I was moderating the discussion, so I asked the question raised in the film, “What do you want us to understand about your community?” The Pueblo women told us, “We are forgiving people. We always welcome non-Indians to our ceremonies. These dances are not entertainment. They are serious to us. We welcome you to our dances, our feasts and even our homes as long as you are respectful to us and to our culture. And don’t take photos.”

The Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) is the landmark law governing adoptions and foster care of Native American children and is designed to keep them within Native American families. This law was struck down on October 4, 2018 as unconstitutional by a federal judge in Texas.

Julie H. Bird said, “Pueblo families cannot qualify as licensed foster homes because we don’t live like white families. They require us to have a separate bedroom for each child, the right electric outlets or smoke alarms in our homes. That is not what Pueblo homes look like.” Another Native woman told us that “CYFD holds trainings on ICWA but they are only half an hour long. How is that enough time?” The CYFD rep in the room remarked, “It’s not.” The woman continued, “One person who trained us had no idea what ICWA means!”

A poet from IAIA said that she would use her poetry to write about the issues in the film. I believe that the representative from Children Youth and Families Department will likely reconnect with the native women who led the conversation and bring information back to her agency in hopes of changing some of the dynamics between the communities and the government agency.

—Laurel Wyckoff, Manager, Education Outreach