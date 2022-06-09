Online Public Notice for K18LC-D Translators

June 9, 2022 –

On June 1, 2022, the Regents of the University of New Mexico, licensee of K18LC-D, Channel 18, Tecolote, New Mexico, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:

https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff380deb5e80180e295f1780265&id=25076ff380deb5e80180e295f1780265&goBack=N