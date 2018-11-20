New Shows – Winter 2018 Pledge Drive – Nov. 24 – Dec. 9

All NEW Programs & Specials are listed below in chronological order.

AGING BACKWARDS 2 WITH MIRANDA ESMONDE-WHITE

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 11/24 at 6:00 am & at 1:30 pm; Monday, 11/26 at 10:00 pm;

Friday, 12/7 at 10:00 pm; Saturday, 12/29 at 6:00 am

Ch. 9.1 – Monday, 12/3 at 10:00 pm; Friday, 12/7 at 8:00 am & at 2:00 pm; Sunday, 12/9 at 11:00 pm

Many people think that how they age – if they remain mobile, healthy, and pain free throughout their entire lives – is simply the result of luck. But you actually have a choice in how you age. Viewers discover the amazing clout of connective tissue. Keeping it healthy is the secret to remaining youthful at any age.

SUPER WOMAN RX WITH DR. TAZ

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 11/24 at 8:30 am and Saturday, 12/8 at 8:30 am

Unlock the secrets for lasting health, perfect weight, and increasing energy and passion. Modern womanhood means juggling multiple roles while being expected to look perfectly composed. Dr. Taz addresses these challenges in a frank, prescriptive way.

FEEL BETTER FAST AND MAKE IT LAST WITH DANIEL AMEN, MD

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 11/24 at 10:00 am; Thursday, 11/29 at 7:00 pm; Saturday, 12/1 at 12:00 pm;

Sunday, 12/2 at 6:30 am; Sunday, 12/9 at 11:00 am; Friday, 12/28 at 8:30 pm;

Sunday, 12/30 at 8:00 am

Ch. 9.1 – Saturday, 12/1 at 5:00 pm; Friday, 12/7 at 9:00 pm

In this new program, neuroscientist, psychiatrist, and 10-time New York Times bestselling author Dr. Daniel Amen will show how to boost your mood and overcome anxiety and worry by giving you 7 simple brain-based strategies to feel better fast and make it last.

MANTOVANI: KING OF STRINGS

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 11/24 at 6:00 pm

Before James Last and Andre Rieu, there was Mantovani – the most successful orchestra leader of the 20th century. Known for his Italian charm and cascading strings, Mantovani was the first artists to record and sell over a million stereo albums with hits such as Charmaine and Moulin Rouge.

SINATRA IN CONCERT AT ROYAL FESTIVAL HALL

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 11/24 at 7:30 pm; Sunday, 12/2 at 8:00 pm

Filmed on November 16, 1970, the set list includes classics like “Pennies From Heaven”, “I’ve Got You Under My Skin”, “My Kind Of Town” and “My Way”.



RICK STEVES SPECIAL: EUROPEAN FEATIVALS

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 11/24 at 12:00 pm; Sunday, 11/25 at 5:30 pm;

Sunday, 12/2 at 8:30 am & at 11:00 pm; Saturday, 12/29 at 12:00 pm

Rick celebrates the top 10 festivals, each one rich with tradition, great food and fun.

RIC EDELMAN’S MIND OVER MONEY

Ch. 5.1 – Sunday, 11/25 at 7:00 am

Ch. 9.1 – Sunday, 12/2 at 5:00 pm

The 3-time Barron’s Financial Advisor of the year shows viewers how their emotions can sabotage their financial security. Edelman vividly displays the behavioral biases that are hard wired into each of us that prevent us from having financial success based on proven academic research.

HEALTHY BRAIN – HAPPY LIFE WITH DR. SUZUKI

Ch. 5.1 – Sunday, 11/25 at 12:00 pm; Saturday, 12/29 at 10:00 am

Ch. 9.1 – Wednesday, 12/5 at 9:00 pm; Thursday, 12/27 at 9:00 pm

Meet Dr. Wendy Suzuki, a neuroscientist who transforms the way we think about our brain, health and happiness in an informative and inspiring special. She uses stories, science narrative and takeaways to bring the brain into focus as never before.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: MICHAEL BUBLE TOUR STOP 148

Ch. 5.1 – Sunday, 11/25 at 7:00 pm; Sunday, 12/30 at 8:30 pm

This docu-style film features performances from Buble’s recent world tour and highlights his biggest hits intercut with his hard-working crew and the sacrifices made to put on the show.

CELTIC WOMAN: ANCIENT LAND

Ch. 5.1 – Sunday, 11/25 at 8:30 pm; Sunday, 12/2 at 1:00 pm; Sunday, 12/30 at 10:00 pm

Ch. 9.1 – Monday, 12/3 at 7:00 pm

Delight in the shimmering voices and enchanting music of this new concert filmed at the beautiful Johnstown Castle in Wexford, Ireland. Features stunning new music from the latest album, Ancient Land, along with a selection of timeless classics.

BEST OF TRAINS AROUND NORTH AMERICA

Ch. 5.1 – Tuesday, 11/27 at 7:00 pm; Saturday, 2/1 at 2:00 pm; Sunday, 12/2 at 6:00 pm;

Sunday, 12/9 at 9:00 am

Ch. 9.1 – 12/27, 7:00 pm

**Special New Mexico Train Ticket Announcement!** In this anniversary special, series creator Robert Van Camp has selected his top 10 favorite rail journeys in North America, hosted by Grammy-winning musician and storyteller David Holt, and telling the unforgettable stories of historic and scenic tourist railroads from across the country.

NEIL DIAMOND: HOT AUGUST NIGHT III

Ch. 5.1 – Monday, 11/26 at 7:00 pm; Saturday, 12/1 at 7:30 pm; Thursday, 12/6 at 7:00 pm

This special chronicles Neil Diamond’s triumphant return to the legendary Greek Theatre in Los Angeles in August 2012. This magical evening celebrates the 40th anniversary of the original multiplatinum-selling Hot August Night collection that was recorded at the same venue in 1972.

NATURE: Snow Bears

Ch. 5.1 – Wednesday, 11/28 at 7:00 pm; Sunday, 12/2 at 10:00 am; Wednesday, 12/26 at 7:00 pm

Ch. 9.1 – Saturday, 12/1 at 7:00 pm; Monday, 12/3 at 6:00 am & 12:00 pm;

Wednesday, 12/5 at 7:30 am & 1:30 pm

Travel to the Arctic to follow the life-changing journey of two newborn polar bear cubs as they leave their den for the first time. Bravely led by their mother, the cubs must make the perilous voyage to the sea to feed. Actress Kate Winslet narrates.

TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS – FROM GAINESVILLE: THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

Ch. 5.1 – Wednesday, 11/28 at 8:30 pm; Saturday, 12/8 at 10:30 pm

Grab a front-row seat for this 2006 concert as the iconic band returned to their hometown, performing an electrifying and emotional concert. Featuring special guest Stevie Nicks, and including some of their greatest hits such as “Free Fallin,'” “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” “I Won’t Back Down,” and more.

HANUKKAH: A FESTIVAL OF DELIGHTS

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 12/1 at 6:00 pm

Ch. 9.1 – Monday, 12/3 at 7:30 am & 1:30 pm; Thursday, 12/6 at 6:00 am & 12:00 pm

Explore the evolution of Hanukkah from a small holiday within Judaism to prominence in American culture. William Shatner, Lainie Kazan, authors, rabbis and others share historical background and personal memories.

PAUL SIMON’S CONCERT IN THE PARK

Ch. 5.1 – Sunday, 12/2 at 3:00 pm & Saturday, 12/29 at 10:00 pm

Ch. 9.1 – Sunday, 12/2 at 8:30 pm

Celebrate the legendary artist as he performs a retrospective mix of favorites before an enormous crowd in Central Park in 1991, joined by a 17-piece band, South African and Brazilian musicians, actor Chevy Chase and a Bahian drum ensemble.

CHET ATKINS: CERTIFIED GUITAR PLAYER

Ch. 5.1 – Sunday, 12/2 at 9:30 pm

In 1987, a group of A-list musicians gathered to celebrate the enormous influence of the guitarist on their lives and careers. Taped in Nashville, it includes performances by Atkins with Mark Knopfler, the Everly Brothers, Emmylou Harris, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Michael McDonald and more.

THE MAJESTY OF MUSIC AND MATH

Ch. 5.1 – Monday, 12/3 at 7:00 pm

Ch. 9.1 – Thursday, 12/27 at 7:00 pm

A New Mexico PBS multi-media television program that explores the interconnectedness of music and mathematics. Featuring remarks by Santa Fe Institute mathematician and computer scientist Cris Moore and musical selections by The Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra with Principal Conductor Guillermo Figueroa

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Tony Bennett and Diana Krall – Love Is Here To Stay

Ch. 5.1 – Monday, 12/3 at 8:30 pm & Wednesday, 12/26 at 8:30 pm

Join Tony Bennett and Diana Krall as they honor the legacy of the premiere Great American Songbook duo George and Ira Gershwin, performing favorites such as “Love Is Here to Stay” and “They Can’t Take That Away From Me.”

PETER, PAUL AND MARY AT NEWPORT 1963-65

Ch. 5.1 – Monday, 11/26 at 8:30 pm; Tuesday, 12/4 at 7:00 pm; Saturday, 12/29 at 8:30 pm

Ch. 9.1 – Sunday, 12/30 at 9:00 pm

These never-before-seen performances by Peter, Paul and Mary at Newport ’63-’65 convey the joy, optimism and turbulence of that extraordinary era of change. Many of these songs hold an honored place in the soundtrack of ‘60s activism in America.

LEONARD COHEN: TOWER OF SONG

Ch. 5.1 – Tuesday, 11/27 at 9:00 pm; Friday, 12/7 at 8:30 pm

Ch. 9.1 – Friday, 12/28 at 7:00 pm

Taped in on the first anniversary of his death, this special celebrates the globally recognized icon, poet and songwriter, featuring kd lang, Sting, Elvis Costello, Damien Rice, with moving renditions of “Dance Me to the End of Love,” “Hallelujah,” “Suzanne,” “Bird on a Wire” and “Democracy.”

SINATRA IN JAPAN

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 12/8 at 6:00 pm

Filmed at Tokyo’s legendary Budokan on April 18, 1985, this special presents a dazzling selection of many best-loved songs and biggest hits. Frank Sinatra was approaching 70, but his energy and performance were in top form and he delivered one of the great Sinatra shows of all time.

QUEEN ROCK THE WORLD

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 12/8 at 9:00 pm

Ch. 9.1 – Thursday, 11/29 at 9:00 pm; Monday, 12/31 at 7:00 pm

Rock on as the British band plays their greatest hits in a never-before-seen film of their 1977 tour, featuring songs from their News of the World album, including “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.”



DAVID PERLMUTTER’S WHOLE LIFE PLAN

Ch. 5.1 – Sunday, 12/9 at 1:00 pm

Living your best life is about much more than what you put in your mouth. This program gives you a jump-start to a healthy way of living that you will be able to sustain indefinitely, offering nutritional and health advice that’s been validated in the scientific literature.