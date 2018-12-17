New Shows – Winter 2018 Pledge Drive – December 26 – 31

All NEW Programs & Specials are listed below in chronological order.





NATURE: Snow Bears

Ch. 5.1 – Wednesday, 12/26 at 7:00 pm

Travel to the Arctic to follow the life-changing journey of two newborn polar bear cubs as they leave their den for the first time. Bravely led by their mother, the cubs must make the perilous voyage to the sea to feed. Actress Kate Winslet narrates.





GREAT PERFORMANCES: Tony Bennett and Diana Krall – Love Is Here To Stay

Ch. 5.1 – Wednesday, 12/26 at 8:30 pm

Join Tony Bennett and Diana Krall as they honor the legacy of the premiere Great American Songbook duo George and Ira Gershwin, performing favorites such as “Love Is Here to Stay” and “They Can’t Take That Away From Me.”





THE MAJESTY OF MUSIC AND MATH

Ch. 5.1 – Thursday, 12/27 at 7:00 pm

A New Mexico PBS multi-media television program that explores the interconnectedness of music and mathematics. Featuring remarks by Santa Fe Institute mathematician and computer scientist Cris Moore and musical selections by The Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra with Principal Conductor Guillermo Figueroa





LEONARD COHEN: TOWER OF SONG

Ch. 9.1 – Friday, 12/28 at 7:00 pm

Taped in on the first anniversary of his death, this special celebrates the globally recognized icon, poet and songwriter, featuring kd lang, Sting, Elvis Costello, Damien Rice, with moving renditions of “Dance Me to the End of Love,” “Hallelujah,” “Suzanne,” “Bird on a Wire” and “Democracy.”





FEEL BETTER FAST AND MAKE IT LAST WITH DANIEL AMEN, MD

Ch. 5.1 – Friday, 12/28 at 8:30 pm and Sunday, 12/30 at 8:00 am

In this new program, neuroscientist, psychiatrist, and 10-time New York Times bestselling author Dr. Daniel Amen will show how to boost your mood and overcome anxiety and worry by giving you 7 simple brain-based strategies to feel better fast and make it last.





AGING BACKWARDS 2 WITH MIRANDA ESMONDE-WHITE

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 12/29 at 6:00 am

Many people think that how they age – if they remain mobile, healthy, and pain free throughout their entire lives – is simply the result of luck. But you actually have a choice in how you age. Viewers discover the amazing clout of connective tissue. Keeping it healthy is the secret to remaining youthful at any age.





HEALTHY BRAIN – HAPPY LIFE WITH DR. SUZUKI

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 12/29 at 10:00 am

Ch. 9.1 – Thursday, 12/27 at 9:00 pm

Meet Dr. Wendy Suzuki, a neuroscientist who transforms the way we think about our brain, health and happiness in an informative and inspiring special. She uses stories, science narrative and takeaways to bring the brain into focus as never before.





RICK STEVES SPECIAL: EUROPEAN FEATIVALS

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 12/29 at 12:00 pm

Rick celebrates the top 10 festivals, each one rich with tradition, great food and fun.

PETER, PAUL AND MARY AT NEWPORT 1963-65

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 12/29 at 8:30 pm

Ch. 9.1 – Sunday, 12/30 at 9:00 pm

These never-before-seen performances by Peter, Paul and Mary at Newport ’63-’65 convey the joy, optimism and turbulence of that extraordinary era of change. Many of these songs hold an honored place in the soundtrack of ‘60s activism in America.





PAUL SIMON’S CONCERT IN THE PARK

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 12/29 at 10:00 pm

Celebrate the legendary artist as he performs a retrospective mix of favorites before an enormous crowd in Central Park in 1991, joined by a 17-piece band, South African and Brazilian musicians, actor Chevy Chase and a Bahian drum ensemble.





GREAT PERFORMANCES: MICHAEL BUBLE TOUR STOP 148

Ch. 5.1 – Sunday, 12/30 at 8:30 pm

This docu-style film features performances from Buble’s recent world tour and highlights his biggest hits intercut with his hard-working crew and the sacrifices made to put on the show.





CELTIC WOMAN: ANCIENT LAND

Ch. 5.1 – Sunday, 12/30 at 10:00 pm

Delight in the shimmering voices and enchanting music of this new concert filmed at the beautiful Johnstown Castle in Wexford, Ireland. Features stunning new music from the latest album, Ancient Land, along with a selection of timeless classics.





QUEEN ROCK THE WORLD

Ch. 9.1 – Monday, 12/31 at 7:00 pm

Rock on as the British band plays their greatest hits in a never-before-seen film of their 1977 tour, featuring songs from their News of the World album, including “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.”